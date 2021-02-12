Swift prosecution in domestic violence cases will make the difference

Dear Editor,

I wonder aloud how effective the domestic violence legislation that the Government is touting will be.

In my community, which is generally free from other crimes, domestic violence has raised its ugly head. Two young women recently were reportedly abused by their boyfriend/husband.

One young lady was stabbed and beaten (face mash up) by her babyfather. Her transgression: She wanted to end the abusive relationship with this guy. She is reported to be afraid of the accused.

The second incident, involving the wife, her sin was to go to a party that her husband forbade her to attend. She was 'boxed' (hit in the face) and kicked, and now suffers from a black eye and busted lips.

Both incidents were reported to the police, but it seems they have done nothing.

In the case of the boyfriend, the police can't locate him, they say, even though he is seen riding his motorcycle around the community. In the husband's case we are told he was instructed to report to the police station, but to date has been a no-show.

In both cases the threat of harsh punishment interest groups have called for will not do. I believe swift, effective enforcement of the law, with incarceration, will make a difference.

Most times, after these incidents, and time passes, the complainants make up with their 'remorseful' abusers. Complainants will tell the police and the court they are no longer interested in pursuing the matter with babyfather/husband, and some will avoid going to court. In such cases, the complainant should be arrested for not showing up in court.

Once a case is reported, the police must promptly take statements from the complainant and any witnesses to the abuse, then pursue and arrest the accused. And thereafter, the matter must be swiftly bought before the courts. There should be no cooling-off period for a complainant to have a change of heart. And even then, once a case is reported it must go through to the court to be finalised. A court should not automatically rescind the charge(s) on a complainant's urging. Finality must come with counselling, a court cost, and payment to an approved domestic violence management agency.

This is as I see it. The police and courts must take a zero-tolerance approach to domestic violence.

Authnel S Reid

reidaut @icloud.com