Symbolism of slaughter

CHANGE often occurs because something happens that forces normal people to act. Often it has been a photograph that is so shocking that those of us without power refuse to accept that we are powerless.

This occurred with the famous photo of the 'Napalm girl' in Vietnam taken by Nick Ut. This photo of a naked child running whilst napalm burned her skin justified the movement against the Vietnam War. It worked!

It inspired the regular guy, and it was the regular guy and girl with placards and loud voices who drove the United States out of South Vietnam, not the army of North Vietnam.

The photo of a vulture waiting for a baby to die — taken by Kevin Carter in 1993 — became a symbol of the Sudanese famine caused by war and influenced the world to do something about it. It is sad that it took a shock photo to get the world to act.

There are also events that symbolise the cause or chaos of a people. The Tiananmen Square massacre in China in 1989 brought in living colour to the world what State control is really about. For people my age, it symbolises what is allowed to happen when the State is superior to the citizen.

It is a lesson we have not forgotten.

The murder of George Floyd will change the United States in ways you cannot imagine. It is going to impact allowable arrest techniques, hiring practices, and cause an audit of police behaviour synonymous with hate. One video did that.

Jamaica is not short of events that symbolise an era of shame. The Eventide Home fire of 1980, which resulted in the deaths of 153 elderly people, showed how low we went in the civil war that ended in 1980.

The Orange Street fire, in which children were thrown back into burning houses in the name of hatred, is another symbol of that era.

I believe these events taught us that no selection of any Government is worth the humanity of its people. We learnt, we changed. There is relative peace during the electoral process nowadays.

The recent slaughter of an elderly woman and two children in Spanish Town, St Catherine, is an event that I hope will change the way we are approaching the war against the gangs.

It is indeed a symbol, a horrible one.

When I say 'we' I do not mean the armed forces, but rather we as a people as a whole.

I hope that this change will manifest itself through the development of the process of identifying, vilifying and ostracising the gangs. Bring an end to the school of thought that they are our brothers and in need of justice, inclusion and rehabilitation.

I am looking more in the direction of us treating them like a foreign enemy to be separated from society — the 'others'.

We are, frankly, at this point, not united against them.

They have slaughtered women and children for years. It has done little to change, unite, or ignite us as a people. It is odd, because we are united in our beliefs in religious freedoms, democracy, and freedom of speech. Yet we cannot unite against men who kill old women and infants.

The aforementioned 'others' speaks to groups that are hated by everyone in a particular environment. Take prison, for example; the darkest of personalities occupy those spaces. Yet within them paedophiles are ostracised and brutalised. I guess even that lot has standards.

The gangs though, are accepted, even defended. They are utilised for cheap security and political leverage. They exist not just as parasites, but as an accepted part of our culture. Yet, they kill babies.

The late Muammar Gaddafi, former leader of Libya, sponsor of terrorism and murderer of his own people, rejected Osama bin Laden because of his brutality. Even Gaddafi had standards.

So what stops us from universally condemning these useless killers? Maybe we do not know how; they have been among us for so long.

Let us start with a list of all known members — from the 'gunbag' to the 'big boss'. Let us deprive them of the right to be employed, to vote, to gather in groups, to leave their communities, to be out after dark and, to habeas corpus.

When they kill each other, let the press know if they were listed gang members. Let us separate them in the murder statistics.

There is so much we can do if we market them and rebrand them as cowardly killers instead of warriors. But all of us would need to be on the same page.

We would need to hate the baby killers more than we love the cheap security and the parliamentary seats, the foreign funding and the legal fees. Are you guys ready for that? Or maybe you are thinking dead kids and old people are not that important.

I say let us end this culture where it began — in political garrisons. Let each Member of Parliament who represents a garrison, all of them, let us start this show and name the gangsters, the baby killers in the constituencies. Then let us take the other steps.

Pass the laws, enforce the movement curfew and even pretend that we have a tipping point, where we say 'no more'. A point where the politician does not want their vote or influence and the human rights activist does not want to champion their cause; a point where the lawyers do not want their fees; and the businessmen do not want their protection.

So, if one elderly woman and two infants cannot be your tipping point, then what is? Fifty elderly women and 100 infants? Or, maybe, we cannot unite until the elderly woman and dead kids are ours!

