Systems in place to handle Kuwait Embassy closure

Dear Editor,

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade has taken note of questions in the public domain about the closure of our mission in Kuwait and wishes to respond to the issue.

Firstly, the foreign ministry sincerely regrets the deficiencies in the communication of the closure to the Jamaican community in the Gulf States, who would have been affected by the closure. We did not reach enough of our nationals and truly apologise for the inconveniences caused. We wish to assure our nationals that they have not been left on their own.

We also sincerely regret any inconvenience caused to members of the Jamaican community in the Gulf region by the closure of the embassy in Kuwait. The decision was taken only after careful consideration and deliberation. Regretfully, despite the support of the Kuwaiti Government, keeping the embassy open is no longer feasible.

Please be assured that we took into account the important role that the embassy has played in providing consular services to Jamaican nationals living in the region since 2010, including passport and authentication services. In this regard, we have largely reverted to the arrangements which were in place prior to the opening of the embassy, in that assistance will primarily be provided by the Jamaican High Commission in London.

Information on the closure is on the ministry's website and social media has been used to get the information to the public. This will now be enhanced with suggested alternative locations where services may be accessed.

In this regard, we wish to inform our community in the Gulf region, through this medium, that in addition to the Jamaican High Commission in London, they may also contact any Jamaican embassy, high commission or consulate nearest to their location. The list of missions on the ministry's website may be used to determine which is most convenient.

For ease of reference, contact information for the High Commission in London, as well as the consulates in the region such as (jamhigh@jhcuk.com), honorary consul – Jordan (ftkattan@yahoo.com), honorary consul – Lebanon (zantoutholding@gmail.com), honorary consul – Israel (consuljamaica.telaviv@gmail.com).

In seeking to better serve our nationals in the region, and as part of our general Diaspora outreach, we also take this opportunity to encourage our Diaspora members in the region to join the Jamaica Middle East Diaspora Association, in addition to forming their own local community associations. This will not only help to deepen engagement, but of course facilitate wider and more efficient dissemination of information.

The ministry stands ready to address all concerns and invites our nationals to make contact with the Consular Affairs Department (consularassistant@mfaft.gov.jm).

Kamina Johnson Smith

Minister

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade