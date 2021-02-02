Technology is the answer to Jamaica's crime issues

Dear Editor,

Recently, I was driving to work and listening to Emily Shields on Radio Jamaica's programme Hotline. I heard Shields ranting about the way the Government majority (49) was treating the minority and our Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding. The essence of the pre-show talk was the major issues that are affecting Jamaica currently, such as crime and violence and the spike in COVID-19 cases.

On the backdrop of that conversation I was more concerned with the prime minister's response and the continuous breakdown of the society due to criminal elements and non-stop brutal slaying of people. Yes, I am not sure I understood or agreed with the prime minister's response to the leader of the Opposition asking him to address the issues mentioned above. In his response he said that there is not a switch to turn off or stop crime.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, switch or no switch, I am of the opinion that, as the head of this country, you are obligated to keep us safe and to put every measures in place to protect us from even ourselves. Therefore, I am suggesting that you invest in the latest technological tools ideal to fighting crime and violence in Jamaica.

The prime minister also spoke about educating and changing the mindset of the Jamaicans on how we view the police. Point taken, but some police don't even know how to view themselves, whether as part of the problem or the solution.

He mentioned that we are still calling the police Babylon. But, for me, Babylon or not, this ongoing escalation of crime needs to stop, and very soon too. The killing of grandpas, grandmas, babies, innocent people, women, and men needs to stop. The mentality of “can't ketch Quaco, yuh ketch him shu't” needs to cease.

In my humble opinion, I believe technology and technological evolutions are the only sure ways to reduce crime and restore Jamaica, land we love. The Government needs to invest in various technological tools in the same way First World countries are using them to solve crime.

Equally, the Government should engage the technology students in universities to develop systems that can help them to become innovators so they can work to solve national problems, such as crime and violence.

Don't get me wrong, I believe, as a people, we can all solve crime if we wish to do so. But it is not as easy as most people think. As it is, enough is not being done to protect whistle-blowers and witnesses. Jamaica's Government and policy-makers need to fix all of its systems to reduce crime, restore Jamaica, recondition the youth by educating them, and regain trust from all of Jamaica.

Technology is the answer to Jamaica's crime issues. The use of technological evidence can be better employed towards convicting offenders. We must work at training the lawmen to seek out evidence even before making arrests. And in support of this we must teach the average Jamaica citizen how to use technological tools to report anonymously, encourage all citizens and businesses to invest in cameras, set up active anonymous tip lines, reward people for their information, and make the crime-fighting culture mandatory in our education curriculum.

All of this must be supported by the use of technology to solve corruption, use technology to secure our borders, use technology to make all of Jamaica safe.

Karen McFarlane

karmac1980@gmail.com