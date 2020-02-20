Tell us the transport plans for Bernard Lodge
Dear Editor,
The Jamaica Association of Transport Owners and Operators (JATOO) would like to point out that the transportation needs of the estimated 100,000 new residents of the proposed Bernard Lodge housing development are being totally ignored. This ignorance will result in transportation chaos in this new township.
The supply of transportation seats will be fulfilled by anyone and everyone. This will be the creation of the chaos and indiscipline which characterises much of the distress to the citizens in our major towns.
Transport operators will then be demonised for disobeying the rules. But there are no rules, as none were put in place by the regulators and planners.
We believe that the area to be developed should be identified and made public. This was done for the Portmore development in the 1960s. This publicity will alert the residents in the area and adjoining communities of planned changes to their environment.
Keeping the development area a secret is tantamount to encouraging those with the knowledge of the plans to sell that information to their friends and family. This is the essence of corruption. This we see as a launching pad for the corrupt granting of transportation licences and other benefits to Jamaicans.
We are questioning the procedure to grant permits for supplying transportation seats.
Recently, People's National Party Chairman Fitz Jackson gave a description of the area. Based on his description it seems as if the old train line runs through the entire development. As transportation needs are of concern, and because there is no transportation plan, we ask, will the train service be revived for this area? The present train line runs from Kingston, through Gregory Park (Portmore), the new development (Grange Lane/Lakes Pen), Spanish Town, and on to Old Harbour and the Bog Walk/Linstead area. This is less than one hour by train, bus, or car. Is this an extension of the dormitory community for Kingston? Where is the transportation plan for this? This has many transportation investment implications.
If there is a plan or consideration to reviving the train service we the private transport investors should be told so that we can avoid preparing for an investment that may not be a reality. But, in the event the train service will not be revived, and we are needed, then it must be told to us now so we can organise the appropriate investment and the necessary infrastructure and regulations.
This must be done now at the planning stage so that transport chaos will be averted before development.
Louis Barton
Everton Styles
Andrew Nembhard
Lunville Watt
Cleve Bell
Directors
JATOO
jatoojamaica@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy