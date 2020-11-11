Thanks, Sir Hilary

Dear Editor,

Last year, I had the honour of being introduced to the distinguished Vice Chancellor of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Sir Hilary Beckles. After spending years in the United Kingdom searching for my ancestral roots to the Caribbean through slavery and colonialism, I came across an archive of 18th and 19th century documents detailing the mercantile activities of my slave owner ancestors, known as Sandbach Tinne & Co. They were prolific slave traders, with plantation operations in Grenada, Jamaica, and Demerara amongst their portfolio.

I met Professor Beckles at a hotel in London and showed him my slavery archive. He immediately honed in on the documents linking Sandbach Tinne's slave trading enterprise to the Bank of Liverpool, Martins Bank and Barclays Bank. He invited me to present a paper on my findings at a symposium in Antigua-Barbuda last November on 'Western banking, colonialism and reparations' at Jolly Beach resort, with Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

I presented the paper with academics from across the world and consequently my application to study for a PhD at the University of Cambridge was enhanced by the prestige that presenting alongside Sir Hilary and other eminent scholars on the topic of reparations brought. I am now pleased to say that I was successful, not only at attaining a place at the UK's most prestigious university, but that the Cambridge Doctoral Training Partnership awarded me a full Economic & Social Research Council (ESRC) studentship.

Since attending the symposium in Antigua-Barbuda, which was convened by the Caricom Reparation Commission that is chaired by Sir Hilary, I have also contributed to an article with him in The Wall Street Journal, which is calling upon the United Nations to convene a “truth and reconciliation commission” on slavery reparation, particularly for the Caribbean region, but also for all nations affected by slavery and colonialism. Furthermore, my story was elevated by the British Broadcasting Corporation article 'Searching for my slave roots' which went viral.

When my story broke in the international media — in no small part due to the credibility that Sir Hilary's patronage afforded to the veracity of my research findings — I was successful in securing a major book deal with the William Collins an imprint of the worlds secnd largest publisher, Harper Collins.

I only met Sir Hilary personally on two occasions, but his kindness, foresight, and willingness to help, has been life-changing for me. My PhD at Cambridge will further research 'The impact of the Guiana sugar and slave trade on the wider slave economy between 1790 and 1840', and I hope it will open up some new information on the chain of liability between existing corporate entities whose origins are rooted in Caribbean slavery and the reparation movement. This Sir Hilary, in his outstanding tenure as vice chancellor, has championed and I hope will continue to do so with the distinction that both he and The UWI have done so far.

I am simply one of those up-and-coming academics who owe him a debt of gratitude and my sincere respect.

Malik Al Nasir

PhD student

University of Cambridge

ama95@cam.ac.uk