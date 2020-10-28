That 'damaged goods' comment should be retracted

Dear Editor,

On the evening of Monday, October 12, 2020 I received a call from a friend who was extremely upset that it was alleged that People's National Party (PNP) presidential candidate, Member of Parliament (MP) Mark Golding, was referred to as “damaged goods” by a member of his own party.

My friend felt that no matter what the circumstances were this way of describing another human being, and one who holds a political position, was distasteful.

Golding is the son of the late Sir John Golding, who was not only the doctor of many patients with disabilities (including this writer), but the only father, confidant, counsellor, and friend that we ever had.

Mark and his sister Anna grew up knowing and interacting with all of us, and during their childhood days and even today, we are able to continue our relationship with both individuals.

Am I to understand that if one were aware that these two children (now adults) grew up in an environment of children with disabilities that they would be referred to as damaged goods? In this case, MP Mark Golding.

At no time did Mark or his sister ever display any negative attitude toward us or allowed us to feel any less human.

We all have friends and make choices as to who our friends are and this does not mean that an individual should be described so disparagingly because of the choice the individual makes.

I wish to make it very clear that my colleagues with disabilities and I are very perturbed at this description. We all believe that this is a statement that needs to be retracted.

Sarah Newland-Martin

Kingston 6

saran@cwjamaica.com