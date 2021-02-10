That JDF 'sex mix-up' in review

Dear Editor,

Based on recent reports in the media concerning a case of sexual misconduct between a female soldier and a lieutenant in the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), I feel obliged, as a former junior officer, to share my experience and views on the matter.

The genesis of the problem dates back to the 1970s when government policy initiated the enlistment of women for military service in the JDF. Although desirable, it opened the door, unavoidably, to sexual promiscuity and harassment, which have become problematic not only in Jamaica but also in armies generally in which both genders coexist.

An officer is trained abroad, mainly in Britain, not only for combat, but also to maintain principles fitting that of a gentleman or lady. On his/her return to Jamaica the officer is socialised into a sheltered and rather aristocratic lifestyle militating against close association with inferior ranks. The officer is expected later during his military career to marry someone considered to be in good standing in society. Never forget that familiarity often breeds contempt; a lesson now learned too late by that young lieutenant.

The sad truth is that existing norms and values deeply entrenched within the officer corps make it increasingly more difficult for a female soldier or non-commissioned officer (NCO) to become an officer's wife while still in the JDF, enjoying the accompanying matrimonial benefits. Female soldiers ought to learn this lesson, even when swayed to their emotional depths.

I knew of several relationships among NCOs, and, even among officers, where love has bloomed beautifully.

One fellow officer cadet from Intake 40, for instance, later got married to an Air Wing pilot and former captain of that famous Jamaican Olympic bobsleigh team. And a female officer with whom we did our first young officers' orientation in 1981 got married to a former JDF chief of staff, who was also made commissioner of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Senator Peter Bunting's callous statement that “There exists a culture of sexual harassment of females in the JDF” is rather regrettable and misleading. While instances of sexual harassment exist, it is always faulty to make hasty generalisations from just a few cases.

Interestingly, in the case that made the news recently, the female soldier was not forced into a sexual engagement with the lieutenant, but voluntarily got involved and 'blew the whistle' only after things got unfavourable for her.

The hierarchy of the Defence Board within the JDF is very strict in maintaining high standards of discipline, and as my former Officer in Command Colonel Allan Douglas recently stated, serious blunders can lead to expulsion. Even my son Lieutenant Anton Lecky was not exempt from harsh discipline, but, fortunately, he is now engaged in the United States Air Force.

The sexual encounter by both members of the JDF on military grounds in a car was unprofessional and bears similarity to civilians at the Devon House car park, where now and then such an activity is noticeable.

Violating the Defence Act and military standing orders are serious breaches to be dealt with internally; hence, the washing of dirty linen in public is certainly not the way to address sensitive military issues.

Dr William Lecky

dr.williamlecky@gmail.com