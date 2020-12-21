The Caribbean has a friend in Congressman Gregory Meeks

Dear Editor,

Congressman Gregory Meek, a Democrat representing New York's 5th District and a senior member of the Congressional Black Caucus, has been elected chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States House of Representatives. This makes him the first African American to lead this very important congressional committee. He comes to the post with the overwhelming support of his colleagues having been voted in 148 to 78.

In accepting his elevation, Meeks stated that: “The new era of US foreign policy will not be just a return to normal, but an opportunity to broaden the committee's focus and forge new coalitions to address global challenges.”

He has also indicated that among his priorities will be re-engaging with the US's European allies, as well as building new relationships in the western hemisphere and Africa, and addressing key global issues, such as climate change.

The congressman has had many years of exposure to international affairs, having served on the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere and Europe and Eurasia. His travels has taken him to the Caribbean and Africa.

I take this opportunity to welcome his appointment based on my first-hand experience of working with him over many years. He has consistently supported the Caribbean in issues of concern. He is well acquainted with Caribbean people in his congressional district from his days at Howard University Law School.

The Caribbean has a friend in Congressman Meeks and should seek to engage him knowing that they must propose politically doable objectives while being aware of the pressing and competing global issues.

Professor Dr Richard L Bernal

Ambassador of Jamaica to the US (1991-2001)

Richardlbernal@gmail.com