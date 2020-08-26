The 'categorisation' of Jamaicans

Dear Editor,

What I personally saw on nomination day was disheartening. There was total abandon of all government protocols regarding masks, avoidance of large gatherings, and physical distancing. Both major political parties are guilty.

Is this indicative of the inability of the leadership to rein in unruly activists? What came to my mind, as I saw the free-for-all atmosphere, was a video that had been circulating a week ago about the Ancient Greek Republic, with their three general categories of people in that society — the “idiots”, the “tribes”, and the “citizens”. It's very interesting how even with the passage of time certain categories remain constant.

The idiots — contrary to what we think — are those who are self-centred, downright selfish, thinking only about themselves; everything and everyone exist to serve them. They are human silos, oblivious of the needs and wishes of others, and could wreak havoc on the society to obtain their individualistic aims.

The tribes are those who behave as if only their own people are valuable; all others don't count. They are warriors ready to fend off all others whose lives don't matter — sounds familiar? They, too, like the idiots, are limited in their thinking.

The citizens, on the other hand, are those in the society who are enlightened; they think about the common good, what is best for the nation. Grasping fully the existential realities of life, that all are interconnected and interdependent, these citizens would never think about doing anything to affect negatively their country. Would that we had a preponderance of such citizens!

We are at a critical crossroads of Jamaica's existence with the novel coronavirus threatening us. We are also at a particular crossroads with an election that must be conducted in a completely novel way — no motorcades, no large gatherings — all contrary to the usual Jamaican tactile culture; lest we contribute to the astronomical spread of the virus which our present health care system cannot accommodate.

For our own survival we must avoid all idiotic and tribalistic behaviour and show that we are all capable of becoming citizens seeking the “common good” for this amazing, “likkle but tallawah” nation of ours.

Donald J Reece

Roman Catholic Archbishop Emeritus, Kingston

don.j.reece@gmail.com