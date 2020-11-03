The conduct of diplomacy

Dear Editor,

There are good reasons career diplomats undergo intensive training and acquire considerable experience before being placed in charge of missions abroad. Where mission heads are political appointees, and lack this training and experience, a senior foreign service officer is normally assigned to provide critical guidance.

Diplomacy is a delicate art. It is the principal means through which relations between countries are conducted. It provides the lubricant when those relations encounter friction. How it is conducted is a true measure of the respect, or lack thereof, that two countries have for each other.

The cliché “diplomatic speak” reflects the care that must be taken when utterances are made by someone who is the official representative of his country in another country and the inferences and consequences that can emanate from them.

Every diplomat posted to Jamaica is a welcome and important guest of the Government of Jamaica. Each is expected to be respectful to the accredited representatives of other countries.

When I invite friends to my home, it is inappropriate for one to pick a quarrel with another. They may not be friends with each other, but they are both my friends invited to my home, and such behaviour is disrespectful to me and an abuse of my hospitality. If two countries have things to quarrel about, they should take that quarrel elsewhere. It is inappropriate for them to trade insults on Jamaica's sovereign soil.

Diplomats must also be careful to observe the established lines of communication. If an ambassador or high commissioner has concerns about a government policy, or decision or its relations with other countries, he is perfectly entitled and, perhaps, has a duty to communicate them to the Government. His first point of contact is the foreign minister, but if necessary he may wish to communicate directly with the prime minister. It is totally inappropriate for him to make public statements critical of or warning against actions that the Government has taken or is contemplating, or its relations with other countries. Such behaviour is an embarrassment to the host Government and is not in keeping with established diplomatic practices.

As a country, we may be small and relatively powerless when compared to the countries from which diplomats are posted here, but we are entitled to the same respect that we show to them.

Bruce Golding

Former prime minister