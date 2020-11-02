The danger of creating idols out of 'stars'

Dear Editor,

The world has a way of using misplaced priorities to judge who among us should be emulated and idolised. As such, it is normally he who has achieved so-called fame and fortune, regardless of the other baggage carried, who all too often gets promoted by society as being worthy and to be respected.

Every so often we are abruptly reminded of the folly of our ways, and two recent examples that come to mind are Buju Banton and Marlon Samuels.

When one creates idols for the youth to follow it becomes very difficult to separate the rubbish that spews from their mouths or their social media accounts from the 'celebrity' that the youngsters so desperately want to follow and become.

Buju Banton's talk about why Jamaicans should not wear masks flies in the face of all well-thinking people, and certainly contradicts the Government's position on efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus and its effects on our society.

Had a nobody like myself said it, it would not be dangerous, but since “Buju seh so”, some of our most vulnerable will sadly feel a “suh it go”. His talk reminds us of who he is — notwithstanding his undeniable musical talent.

Marlon Samuels' expletive-laden and racist tirade on social media against Ben Stokes is another matter altogether and showcases to our youngsters exactly how not to behave in the face of adversity. No amount of money he has will ever explain away this situation.

Samuels choosing to disrespect Stokes's wife is 'icing on the cake' and, again, reminds us of who he truly is — notwithstanding his undeniable cricket talent.

Imagine for a moment a world in which success is judged by a totally different standard; where honesty, integrity, decency, responsibility, kindness, gentleness, humility, respect, tolerance, and generosity of spirit are what defines our idols and superstars, as against the current criterion of stardom.

I hold out no hopes for this during my lifetime, but one surely is permitted to dream.

Leroy Dixon

leroy.dixon651@gmail.com