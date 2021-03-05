The 'Don' is back!

Dear Editor,

Many political commentators on the left still don't get the phenomenon of Donald Trump. Like I've said in the past, Trumpism is here to stay and the Republican Party is officially operating in Donald Trump's image.

Many thought that the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill and his second impeachment trial would mean the end of him politically. But, instead, he has got much stronger in many polls.

His comeback at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) wasn't surprising. Donald Trump is clearly the front-runner for the 2024 Republican Party presidential primaries. Only Donald Trump himself can decide not to run; otherwise, it will be a certainty.

Even if he doesn't run, a Trump-like candidate will be the GOP nominee.

The phenomenon of Donald Trump will have to be fully unveiled in the decades to come; maybe then people will get it.

Mainstream media and others call Donald Trump supporters cultist, but they don't understand why they're so loyal to him. He's a fighter, an outsider, and he's straightforward and keeps the majority of his promises.

For the past four years the media and others said Trump would not be successful at the polls. But he was able to grow his then 62.9-million base from his first presidential run. In 2020 he received an additional 11.2 million votes — the most by an incumbent president.

The media and Democrats lawyers going after his tax returns will only have their hunt backfire and make Donald Trump stronger. He's the Teflon Don.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com