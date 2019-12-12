The excuse of the missed '5 in 4' disappoints me

Dear Editor,

I see Michael Lee-Chin blaming permanent secretaries for the non-achievement of the “5 in 4” growth target.

He might be right to some degree, but what about the CEO, Senator Aubyn Hill? If the staff fails, do you just blame the staff and not the CEO?

What has Aubyn Hill really achieved since he has got several big posts in the Andrew Holness Government?

Hill should tell the public about all his benefits and salary. We should check if Hill is achieving based on what he is getting. Let's talk about the results.

Hill and Lee-Chin need to examine themselves and tell us the full story as to why Jamaica has not achieved the “5 in 4”. We have not even truly achieved “1 in 4”. What a shame.

After all the noise of the greatness of Hill and Lee-Chin combined, all we have heard about is 400 stakeholder meetings in three years. Poor people are still suffering. What a shame.

I am so disappointed.

Bunny Smith

bunnysmith643@yahoo.com