The farce of equality

I recently had reason to look at the law relating to lotto scamming. The offence is called 'Possession of Personal Information'. If you are found with a list of details relating to a person's personal information, you can be arrested and placed before the Supreme Court. That is it in layman's terms.

I think I need to put this Supreme Court thing into perspective. Okay, here goes; if you get sliced in your face, it is tried in the parish court, which is a lower court. Therefore, the sanction for the parish court offence is considerably less than the Supreme Court offence, such as lotto scamming. I guess being disfigured is not that big of a deal.

That being said, I agree with the law. Lotto scammers are serious criminals who take advantage of the most vulnerable and fund violence with their bounty.

Imprison them all and throw away the key. But, I wonder though, if these fraudsters had been robbing Jamaican citizens, would this law have been passed?

Ask yourself that. Better yet, would human rights groups in the United States of America (USA), Canada, Britain, and the European Union have accepted the passing of this law had it not been instituted for the protection of their citizens?

It is, after all, an offence that does not involve violent contact in its direct committal. But as I said before, throw all scammers to the wolves of justice. They deserve it.

Let us take a look at the extradition treaties to which Jamaica is a signatory. It allows for Jamaican citizens to be extradited to the USA, United Kingdom (UK), Canada, and many other countries and vice-versa. It is used often for this purpose, and thankfully so. If not, “Dudus” (Christopher Coke) would still be 'president'! But I cannot think of a single case in which the USA sent one of their citizens to be tried in our courts. I know of warrants being issued, but I have never seen someone come down in handcuffs. Why? Don't extradition treaties go both ways?

It doesn't just stop at extradition. A plane comes with foreign police officers who take tactical positions and oversee the transfer of custody of lotto scammers.

Brawling! I like it! Take them, and keep them! But I would also like to see us back up a plane at John F Kennedy International Airport, well strapped up with AR-15 rifles and with our flag visible, collecting some prisoners too. But, it just would never happen. No one says why, it just doesn't happen. Rather, like black people working front counters in hotels in Jamaica in the 60s. There was no rule, but it just never happened.

So then there is the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM). We have foreigners working there from the UK, etc. I thank them for their service. They do a great job, very professional. But I would like to see Jamaican citizens in England investigating British police officers. I am referring not only to the black cops in caps, but also to the white ones in suits.

I am sure our lawyers and former law enforcement officers would do a great job. In fact, I would cherish the opportunity to look at a representative of Her Majesty's Government and inform him that as a police officer he has no right to remain silent, but a rapist does. I figure if it is a good enough fit for officers of Jamaica's armed forces, it is good enough for any country.

I imagine the officer in England would be as bewildered as me as to how did a Parliament full of educated people belch up this load of rubbish disguised as legislation. So we both could have a pint and cry over the end and death of logic.

So equality and equity are as farcical as prison and rehabilitation. They just sound good, but in actuality they are really just diplomacy with an aim to foster cooperation so that we stay in our foreign partners' good books. It is a financial thing. It does not do a lot for our national pride though.

Why is this an issue? Let me explain.

You see, a lot of us do not appreciate the Independence movement that achieved the end of our colonial status because, unlike the USA and many other countries, there was no 'war of Independence', that is really a misunderstanding!

The arrest of Sir Alexander Bustamante in 1940 was one of the many steps to achieving Independence. It showed them we were capable of standing up too. The Morant Bay Rebellion of 1865 was also a step, it showed them we were capable of mass murder. Sad, but this was a lesson that sent a message. The slave rebellions of the pre-Emancipation era were also steps; they showed we could unite.

The defeat of the English by the Maroons was perhaps the greatest step. It showed we could beat them. You see, imperialists do not give you anything unless you show them you will take it. They knew a guerilla war would be the eventual outcome if they did not remove their foot from our throat.

That being said, I really like the idea of other countries taking on the burden of housing our criminals. As I said earlier, if not for the USA, “Dudus” would still be threatening our national security.

Is there a solution to this imbalance? No, there isn't. They have it and we want it. It is that simple. And, to be fair, since the announcing of the Munro Doctrine in 1823 when the USA stated that they would tolerate no further colonising of countries in this region, there have been none. They literally are why we do not worry about China invading, despite their posturing to push a foot in. The USA is our protection. But be straight, do not say we both own the car equally if you drive it and I wash it! The lotto scamming law exists because these thugs were robbing American citizens, and I am good with that.

The extradition of an American citizen to Jamaica to stand trial will never take place and no Jamaican jurist or ex-cop will ever investigate a British official. This is our reality and I accept it. I am not so sure though that this was what Bustamante went to jail for, or better yet, what Bogle (Sir Paul) dangled from a rope for.

