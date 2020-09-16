Dear Editor,

The general election of September 3, 2020 has come and gone and the Jamaica Labour Party came out the victor.

Now that the dust has settled and the new Cabinet has been sworn in I would like to propose my expectations for the first 100 days.

Day 1 – 30

All political paraphernalia which were placed in anticipation of the elections should be removed. In some communities there is still evidence of posters which were put up for the 2016 election that are still in place to this day.

Days 31 – 70

1. The Bill, which was tabled earlier in Parliament to have both the general and local government elections held on the same day, should be discussed and a joint select committee set up to look into the matter.

2. Since previously tabled, the matter of the removal of The Queen as head of State must be discussed, and if necessary a motion for a referendum on the matter be tabled.

3. Discussion on a fixed election date should commence.

Days 71 – 100

1. Finalisation of the motion to have The Queen removed as head of State should to be presented.

2. Finalisation on the way forward to a fixed election date should be presented.

This is a time when all the political talk must mean something, because when the next general election is due we should not be looking back to say what was not done about these issues.

Sylvester E Anderson

sly1962@hotmail.com