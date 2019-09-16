The first September 11 terrorist event

Dear Editor,

“For two terrible days last week the capital of Chile turned into a bloody battleground. Planes roared in almost at rooftop level, firing rockets and sewing bombs. Tanks rumbled through the streets tearing holes in walls with shells from their cannons. Infantrymen popped up in doorways and the sound of their fire reverberated through the city...Chile's Marxist president, Salvador Allende Gossens, 65, died in his office as a military junta took over his country.” ( Time magazine, September 24, 1973)

The democratically elected Government of Chile had been brutally overthrown. After the smoke cleared, over 4,000 people had been murdered and over 100,000 forced into exile. A curfew was enforced in the capital of Santiago, with orders that violators were to be shot on sight.

For the younger folks who were not around at the time, this disgraceful act of terrorism took place on September 11, yes, September 11, 1973. To date most of the people of Chile have still not recovered from that unforgettable day on which their president was murdered.

Subsequent information revealed that the coup was sponsored by and had the blessing of the United States Government. In fact, Henry Kissinger was quoted as saying, “I don't see why we need to stand by and watch a country go communist because of the irresponsibility of its own people.” The USA continued supporting the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet — who declared himself president for life — until he decided to step down because of ill health 20 years after.

I cannot recall any support or expressions of grief for the victims to mark subsequent anniversaries, as is taking place today for the victims of “the new September 11”, though this act was just as heinous.

It is unfortunate that the media in the West, generally, take their cue from what is reported, and the way it is reported in the 'mightiest' country on the planet. Like it or not, sadly, the terror unleashed on the people of Chile 46 years ago emanated from those shores.

It is very clear that there are now two worlds with two sets of rules.

Carl Bell

carl_bell@hotmail.com