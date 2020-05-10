The half they hold back

In 1983 Stanislav Petrov was a Russianmilitary officer who worked in a facility that existed to launch nuclear weapons in the event of an attack against the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). His job was simple: if he got particular information it would mean that the nation was under attack and he should respond by engaging the sequence that would launch nuclear warheads.

On September 26, 1983 the alert came and he was stuck with the awesome responsibility of doing his job that would effectively kick-start a process which would end in the deaths of an estimated three billion people. He chose not to do his job and a nuclear holocaust was averted. It was later found out that the signal resulted from a technical malfunction.

So, this hero — one would think — would be celebrated. We would name a day after him. He would be immortalised in song. Titles would be bestowed upon him. He would be a man for all seasons.

This, however, was not the case. He is largely forgotten in history and undecorated for his actions. Is this because his actions are top secret?

Actually, no. It's all there in books. As a matter of fact, if you Google his name his story is right there. His invisibility occurs because it would not have been good from a public relations standpoint — neither for the USSR nor the United States of America (USA) — to highlight to the world what occurred. The power of public relations and marketing is amazing.

This also plays out on a local level. The recognition of many heroes is dependent on marketing and the brokers who determine the message. This mechanism even has the power to alter history. For example, when I was a teenager Michael Manley was considered to be the man who destroyed Jamaica. I didn't necessarily agree with that, but that was the message from the media.

However, by the end of the millennium he was promoted as a saviour. Now he is on our money. I personally didn't like his methods, but he is my hero for his stand on South Africa and its apartheid regime.

Now, there have been many heroes in our own country, but the powers that be choose not to recognise them. Let me prick your memory. When the Government and Opposition parties of the seventies chose to arm thugs, they birthed a culture. After the civil war ended in November 1980 the men, the guns, and the culture still existed.

A team of policemen called the 'Operations Squad' was tasked to be on the front line of the war. The squad was led by the famous Joe Williams. The Operations Squad greatly contributed to the decrease in the murder tally from 800 in 1980 to 490 in 1981, 405 in 1982, and 424 in 1983.

I recognise that there were ambient factors that influenced the reduction, but the work of this squad cannot be understated. So, did they receive awards, accolades and true recognition? No, they were used until it became the new politically acceptable standard to step on the police. This was 1993. That standard still continues today.

Jamaica's homicides peaked again in 2009 when we achieved the horror of the third-highest murder rate in the world. A total of 1,690 people where murdered. A primary contributor was the Western Kingston Police Division and the St Andrew South Police Division. To the uninformed that is Tivoli Gardens, Denham Town, Waterhouse, Olympic Gardens and other such places. The murder tally for each division was over 200 in 2009.

A squad led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Delroy Hewitt was formed to oppose the gangs that had killed all those people. This unit — named the 'Area Four Special Squad', like the Operations Squad, had its losses.

Members were shot, and it too will disappear into history unrecognised and underappreciated by a thankless society.

Even after SSP Hewitt retired, human rights groups continued their action to challenge his promotion to senior superintendent. They were actually successful too. This despite the fact that it was the work done by this team that resulted in Area Four being a shadow of the killing field that it used to be. I guess everyone believes that it happened magically, or perhaps by Obeah.

So let us look at other zones wherein special teams have led the fight against the gangs of this country since our politics created them. The St Catherine North and South police divisions have both made gains since the sad year of 2009 with respect to per annum murder rates. St Catherine South's figure of 168 in 2009 plummeted to under 100 by 2010 and to a large degree has been maintained, hovering at about 100 murders per annum. This was an unthinkable target. In fact, when SSP Marlon Nesbeth cited it as a possibility over 10 years ago, it was literally laughed at.

However, when it was accomplished no one acknowledged the virtual halving of the murder rate.

The St Catherine North Police Division has also maintained the gains since the 2009 massacre. The murder rate in 2009 plummeted in 2010. It has surged over the last decade, but it has never gone back to the count of that terrible year. It surged again last year, but it was constrained. This because of states of public emergencies and zones of special operations. All are manned by the unappreciated police force and army.

Not recognising people for great things done, particularly when it involves the saving of lives, is a prescription for reverting to previous disasters. It is also wrong. This whether it involves the saving of humanity or the correction of some really poor decisions by some really myopic politicians.

History is what a handful of people want it to be — not because access to information is blocked, but rather because of what message is selected to be sent. History, therefore, becomes fluid and subject to change.

Stalin received a hero's burial, then some years later every statue in his image was taken down. Vietnam veterans where characterised as baby killers in the seventies, now they are portrayed as heroes.

In Jamaica many police personalities and squads were heroes in the eighties, only to be unceremoniously disbanded and destroyed later, the sacrifices of the members wiped from history.

There are people doing heroic deeds every day, both on the front lines in the COVID-19 crisis and in the lanes in the shanty towns in our country. Do you know their names? Do you know their sacrifices? Do you even want to know?

Well, I would advise you to write down all the facts as they happen. Because, like before, the facts are going to change. The heroes will go unnoticed and the deeds will die with time.

