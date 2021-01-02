The human spirit will prevail
THE year 2020 came to an end with news that 10 elite West Indies cricketers, including Test match Captain Mr Jason Holder and captain of the limited overs versions Mr Kieron Pollard, made themselves unavailable for this month's tour of Bangladesh because of COVID-19 concerns.
Cricketers everywhere have been complaining about the stressful nature of the very necessary biosecure bubbles associated with COVID-19. Such arrangements are now virtually automatic for competitions at international and domestic levels.
Mr Holder — who has experienced such bubbles in England in July, for the subsequent Caribbean Premier League, the Indian Premier League, last month's West Indies tour of New Zealand (though only for a limited time because that country is virtually virus-free) and a recent short professional stint in Australia — has been up front in complaining about the debilitating effects of bubble life.
So, while it is all extremely disappointing for Caribbean cricket fans, who were hoping for something of a lift in Bangladesh following the hammering the regional team took in New Zealand, perhaps it should have been expected that bubble fatigue would take its toll.
The truth is that, like most other places, Bangladesh, a country of more than 160 million people, has had its fair share of COVID-19. There's been more than 500,000 cases registered there, and just over 7,500 deaths.
News reports of several elite Bangladeshi cricketers testing positive in recent months probably dented the confidence of some West Indies players, despite a glowing report by a two-man Cricket West Indies delegation which visited the Asian country recently to assess tour preparations.
Cricket apart, we note that tentative steps recently to return spectators in limited numbers to English football have been scaled back by a new surge in COVID-19 cases and the alarming spread of a new, more infectious variant.
It's not all bad news. Yesterday word came that despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in Japan, that country's prime minister, Mr Yoshihide Suga, is promising that the Olympic Games — which were postponed from 2020 because of the virus — will be held later this year, in July/August, “safe and secure”.
We hear that costs for the Games have been increased by an estimated US$2.8 billion because of efforts to curtail the spread of the respiratory illness, but organisers are ruling out a delay.
In Jamaica, we note optimism from the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association that the popular Boys' and Girls' Championships, which had to be abandoned in 2020, may be possible in 2021.
And in football, organisers are actively seeking sponsors and preparing themselves for a premier league season.
Medium- to longer-term optimism will certainly be driven by the huge vaccination programmes now being undertaken across the developed world.
We have been told by the health authorities that only about 16 per cent of Jamaicans will have access to such vaccinations this year. That's a slow start, but a start nonetheless.
As is the case for every aspect of life in this time of crisis, there are few certainties ahead in 2021 and beyond.
But, what we know from history is that the human spirit will prevail.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy