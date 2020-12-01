The inevitability of road breakaways like Gordon Town Road
Dear Editor,
I noticed that in the photos of the Gordon Town breakaway the exposed face of the hillside below the roadway has a layer of packed stones laid against the soil. This is the technique I have often seen used to retain steep hillsides below country roads. If the soil under the roadway becomes wet, as occurs in periods of sustained rainfall, it loses its strength and tends to slump sideways, causing the roadway to fail and slide downhill.
Failures of this type are inevitable in the type of rainfall event we just experienced, so why is everybody so surprised?
There has been weeping, wailing, and gnashing of teeth, especially from the politicians, who are supposed to have engineers advising them.
The long-term, cost-effective solution to prevent this type of failure from occurring year after year is to either support the soil with a proper retaining wall with a wide enough base capable of holding back that amount of slumping soil, or, where the soil or rock in the hillside is strong enough to be drilled into, and ground anchors placed deep into the hillside to hold the wall.
Howard Chin
Member
Jamaica Institution of Engineers
hmc14@cwjamaica.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy