The issue to corruption 'points'

Dear Editor,

Corruption obviously is in the top three issues when it comes to Jamaica.

Opposition Leader Peter Phillips and many other People's National Party supporters have branded this Andrew Holness-led Administration as the most corrupt in the history of Jamaica. Many will argue that corruption is impossible to be measured, but we have to use what's available.

Transparency International, a non-governmental organisation was founded on May 4,1993. It has become the watchman of corruption, and also the most credible outlet when it comes to measuring corruption.

Jamaica was added to the Transparency International perception index in 2002.

The table included shows Jamaica's Corruption Perception Index scores from 2002-2019.

The Holness Administration's (2016-present) current average score is at 4.3 out of 10, while the Portia Simpson Miller-led Administration (2012-2015) is at 3.9 out of 10, and the Bruce Golding-led Administration (2008-2011) was at 3.2 out of 10. The Portia Simpson Miller-led Administration (2006-2007) earned at 3.7 out of 10, and the P J Patterson-led Administration (2002-2005) was at 3.7 out of 10.

In all fairness, 2006-2007 couldn't be attributed to the Patterson Administration because Simpson Miller took over from him March 2006. Also, 2007 couldn't be attributed to Bruce Golding because he took over from Simpson Miller September 2007. As well, the 2016 score couldn't be attributed to Simpson Miller because she left office March 2016.

We must be sure to interpret the figures accurately so to properly understand what the figures say.; otherwise, we run the risk of misleading the nation.

We must also look at the rankings included in the table as some years have more countries included than others.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com