The Kartel appeal

I notice that since the much-anticipated appeal of Adidja Palmer (Vybz Kartel) and his three fellow convicts has been dismissed there is little fanfare in the press. I guess the system being validated is not big news.

Had the Appeal Court agreed with the plethora of legal points the defence team had presented, then press conferences and talk shows would abound.

This is not the case in the streets, however, where there is still a hardcore cadre of young dancehall fans who believe they should have “free up the world boss”. So in this article I am talking to them, the young among us.

First, do you think he is guilty or innocent?

Well, irrespective of the rules of evidence or admissibility, you heard the voice notes. Not one of you thinks he did not participate in the murder of Clive Williams, so, therefore, you may be saying it is an intra-gang feud. Who cares!

Well, I understand your ambivalence, but that would mean you believe it is okay for gang members to kill each other. Well, that is not how a country operates, that is Dodge City. But I hear you and I, too, am fed up with them. But accepting they have the right to kill each other is a step towards a failed state.

Okay, let us visit that fateful day and just imagine the actual experience of the deceased and the witness being transported from Waterford to Havendale, knowing they are going to die; one of whom — the one who eventually died — was actually texting his family to save him.

Can you imagine the fear? Did he or they deserve that for stealing an illegal gun? Does anyone deserve such a death? Is this really okay with you?

There is that human ability to be able to imagine yourself in the position of others. So for a moment, imagine you are the victim's relative. Would you feel that this was okay? Would you ever be the same again if it was your brother who was murdered?

There are a few adjectives that come to mind when I think of this killing —brutal, senseless, stupid. But let us discuss cowardly.

A gun was stolen from the gang leader. Well, whether it is legal or not, since he viewed it as his property, why didn't he go and beat them up or carry out his vengeance by himself. Why retain this bunch of cowards to carry out his cowardly deed? Why would a big man use a gang of losers to beat two defenceless men to death, which seemed to be the plan?

This is not the measure of a great man. This is the action of a wimp. Real men do not send senseless hangers-on to fight their battles for them. But terms such as brutal, cowardly, or simply selfish mean nothing because the convicted man is popular. So because someone can rhyme well they can do as they like? That is all that matters to you? Come on, you're better than this.

None of the accused men in this tale are Gideon warriors. They are a few skinny, little cowards who are part of a gang of more cowards that attacked two men and killed only one. You may not know them, but I do. All three were involved in the reign of terror over defenceless residents of Waterford in the early 2000s. They ran like children at the approach of the police and only had strength in a group or when they alone were armed.

Which leads me to another question. Do you accept that it is okay for a gang to exist because it is involved in music also? I hope you don't, because then there can be a reason to agree with the existence of the Klansman Gang and Shower Posse and One Order, and the list goes on. Just fish for a reason to justify and one will come.

You are the generation who will determine what is acceptable. If you accept that a criminal gang has the right to exist, then you also accept that criminality is okay. You are then en route to becoming a criminal.

There are positives that came out of this case. In a time when money can buy anybody or anything and fear rules the road, this gang failed to buy or intimidate the Crown witness. I realise both him and the deceased were close friends.

So finally, even in this sad period of our history of reducing values, 'friendship, loyalty and courage' still exist. Let others note these lessons — 'you can't buy everyone because they are poor and you are rich'; 'you can't scare everyone every time'; and 'even the darkest among us have that breaking point that defies any and everything else'.

This courage and character should not be taken for granted. Many from whom this type of courage was expected failed to deliver, even with access to significantly more resources. I see no company directors and kings of industry at the Supreme Court giving evidence. The question needs to be asked, how many of us would stand up to the Gaza Empire with their guns, money, and dunces, willing to kill on an order once the target seems helpless?

The generation that preceded mine really destroyed this country by arming political thugs in the 1970s and birthing a culture. My generation has fought the consequences of that mistake ever since. You can be the generation that ends what they started. Or you can be the generation that makes it okay to kill, steal, extort, traffic in humans and rob.

That chapter is yours to write.

