The Labour Party, Democrat Party, and PNP believe they have ownership

Dear Editor,

I've noticed a clear trend internationally where the Opposition, especially from the left, having lost an election, they blame everything except themselves.

First, the people of United Kingdom voted for Brexit. The Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn and the mainstream media acted as if the voters never knew what they were voting for . They brought the United Kingdom to it knees by opposing, opposing the people's will. Then here comes Boris Johnson, a real pro-Brexit man, earning a landslide victory last year December.

The people of Jamaica voted out the People's National Party (PNP) in 2016. They blamed everyone except themselves. They called $1.5-million income tax plan a con plan. They blamed their local government defeat to de-bushing work and vote-buying. They blamed their two by-election defeat to vote-buying. Well, the people of Jamaica had the last say by putting them out of their misery. I hope the new leader of the PNP works to rebuild his/her party, because opposing for the sake of opposing is foolish. When Andrew Holness lost in 2011, he set up a committee and did some soul-searching.

Majority of you, my fellow Jamaicans, may hate US President Donald Trump, but the people elected him in 2016 and all I've seen is oppose, oppose and oppose. Again, the Democrats, now led by Joe Biden, blame everyone for losing the presidential election except themselves. They blame Russia, racism, and all manner of things. Come November I see the people of America sending a strong message to Biden and the Democrats again. Being obstructionists and hypocrites won't work. The people want to know what you're bringing to the table. The leftists should and must stop taking voters for fools. Leftists will always learn the hard way that being an obstructionist Opposition will be rewarded with a landslide defeat.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com