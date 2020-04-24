The 'masks' of the beast

Dear Editor,

In the late Jacob Miller's song Discipline Child he attributed the difference between the protagonist's origins (born a disciplined child) and his ultimate fate (death row) to him not heeding advice.

People usually fail to accept and act upon advice due to contentions, and oftentimes confusion over what is truth. In spite of its virtue, one can still suffer harsh penalties in one's support of the truth. Consider the life and crucifixion of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

The truth behind the Government-issued order of mandatory wearing of masks by everyone in public spaces, supposedly to help combat the spread of the COVID-19, is not as what it seems. There are three non-political, non-legal, and non-scientific-based reasons for this Government to immediately repeal the mandatory status of this order.

The first and most obvious is that it further divides us as we are less able to relate to each other, through partial or non-recognition of each other, hampered verbal communication, and added unease that a masked face instinctively invokes.

The second reason has more to do with how we relate to our environment. A masked face is less able to partake of the gifts of nature (and God), such as fresh air to breathe, water to drink, food to eat, and sun rays to feel.

Lastly, and the least conspicuous, is its logistic resemblance to the notorious mark of the beast or 666, which was prophesied by Apostle John in the book of Revelation.

Although this is more of an experiment with the masks, and not the actual 'mark', those who believe this wearing of a sign of compliance — lest you be cast from civil society and from the land of the free and the living — must note its relationship.

The governments of the world, likewise their citizens, will have little option but to comply with this honouring of “the beast”, and such compulsions are part of the orchestrators' preparations. Regardless, biblical prophecies must be fulfilled, and we, like them, must continue to prepare, which includes possible persecution.

Andre O Sheppy

Norwood, St James

astrangely@outlook.com