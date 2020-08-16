The new era of INDECOM

The end of Terrence Williams' tenure as the commissioner of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is, in many ways, the end of an era. So, what can be said about that period in our history?

Well, he is no fan of mine and I am good with that. Irrespective of any issues I believe in giving a man his due. So, here we go.

First in his favour is that he created an administratively strong organisation and hired the best the courts of Jamaica had to offer. As an investigator myself, I can speak to the quality of his staff's investigations. If it was his intention to change the culture of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) from one that pursues combat with enthusiastic courage to one that avoids it like the plague, he did it.

Also, no one can argue that Jamaica's image internationally has not improved as it relates to human rights. This may have come at a cost, but it was really important that steps be taken for us to be viewed differently in the international community. This is because we do not exist in a vacuum and are dependent on our partner countries' support. It is that simple. We are that broke.

In looking toward a great future, I welcome Hugh Faulkner who, I am told, is a true gentleman, a patriot and a man devoid of ego. These are qualities that are needed to navigate us through the dichotomy of a nation struggling with an undeclared war with street gangs and a silent conflict with internal uninformed factions in society.

Commissioner Faulkner, as his first order of business, must determine the job description of his organisation. Is it to be an independent investigator of police/citizen engagements? Is it to determine police operations policies and their enforcement? Or is it to reduce or minimise police/citizen combat?

If it is anything but the first, then we need to form an organisation to conduct independent investigations into police/citizen engagements. Why? Because that job must stand alone. Once you have an agenda to reduce combat, then you can no longer be an independent investigator, and one is really needed.

You see, INDECOM has little or no power to stop or alter the gunmen's behaviour, so it is forced to take steps to alter the police officers'. At that point the cop who hunts down killers in an attempt to protect the weak becomes a hurdle to INDECOM's accomplishment of its organisational goal! This takes away its appearance of independence.

As it relates to policy creation and enforcement, leave that to the people who have spent their lives combating crime. There is a great pool of talent in the high command of the JCF to determine policy. These people range from men who were warriors to lawyers, investigators and even academics. Your job is to investigate! And for that you have an incredible staff at your disposal. Trust them to do their job and stick to that job.

Your rhetoric will probably be your greatest tool. This will determine how our future plays out. You see, Commissioner Faulkner, love, like, or dislike it, the armed forces fear your organisation. This is a fact.

Also, the gangs think they have a friend in your organisation. That has to change.

Perception and your use of public relations are critical. We are facing an army of very well-armed thugs. They need to know that we are united against them. They represent a dire threat to our national security and that needs to be our Government's priority.

You alone can change the perception and re-energise the needed resource of police officers, who are willing to commit their lives and their family's safety to combat the enemy, albeit within the confines of the law, but with an energy that only exists if they know they have the support of their country and its Government. This is where you will cause our country to sink or swim.

You see, the real problem with this island is that not everyone understands the depth of the threat of our street gangs. This is because the primary impact is isolated to the poor. Yes, the gangs do kill, rob and rape uptown. But it is a cultural norm in the inner-cities or garrisons of Kingston, St Catherine, Clarendon, and Montego Bay.

I would go as far as to say that if the gangs started to kill uptown at the rate that they kill our poor, your organisation would be disbanded. Classism exists!

The threat, however, is really clear to our poor and will become a lot clearer to everyone else over the next decade when the gangs reposition themselves to pre-Tivoli incursion strength. This time the men and women of the armed forces will be less willing to be wounded and die in a similar battle, as they saw how the last group of heroes were vilified by their own populace when it became popular to do so.

So this is it! If you do not win back the confidence of the police force and the army, we will one day soon have to negotiate a formal agreement with the gangs. They will become that powerful. They are as well-armed and well-funded as our armed forces are demotivated and mistrusting of the system.

But you can fix this. Terrence Williams did what he had to do to change a culture that the world would no longer accept. You can help Jamaica to survive the consequences of that change.

My last piece of advice is not to take donations, grants or any other handouts from local or international organisations that criticise our police or army. It compromises you, it compromises your organisation.

Work with the budget that you have been given by our Government. If it is not enough, ask for more.

It is a rough job. That is why you were chosen for it. Good luck!

