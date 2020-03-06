Dear Editor,

Andrew Holness should call the general election now. He is doing himself and the country a great disservice if he doesn't.

An early election would benefit the Holness Administration, giving it the mandate to continue the present agenda. But more so, it would give the Opposition party additional time to reinvent and restructure itself under new leadership, as this is badly needed.

It comes as no surprise that a recent Don Anderson poll shows People's National Party (PNP) leader Peter Phillips as among the worst-performing Opposition spokespersons. His unpopularity nationwide is not even worthy of debate.

The incident involving PNP candidate Patricia Duncan Sutherland, who chose not to contest the Clarendon South Eastern constituency by-election, but instead found the time to roam election locations on the day of voting with supporters clad in T-shirts with the words “Observer”, was another example of poor judgement. We expect this from an experienced troll, not from Duncan Sutherland. What exactly was her point, and what was she observing?

The PNP is in chaos and obviously lacking in direction, lead]ership, and a moral compass.

Add to that recent homophobic comments made on a political platform by Mark Golding and others about state minister Alando Terrelonge. This attack suggests a lack of substance, depth, decency and good judgement. Thankfully, Minister Terrelonge didn't dignify the distasteful comments with a response.

The PNP is coasting along on autopilot without any guidance or a plan. It is unclear whether it even knows where it is going. Those who should know better do not do better. Some seem disoriented or confused; others seem blinded by loyalty and continue to support the status quo while the party continues to self-destruct.

The Opposition has hit rock bottom. The only thing that can save the PNP now is a snap general election; a quick and brutal defeat, and plenty of time thereafter to pause, reflect, and heal. The party is desperately in need of reorganisation and modernisation if it is ever to regain the status of a respectable and effective political party, one that is worthy of being electable.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com