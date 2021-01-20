The PM, his God, and crime

Dear Editor,

Expectedly, there are mixed views about the prime minister expressing that he desires the help of the Church in tackling the crime conundrum. A great man once asked, “Can the blind lead the blind?” To identify who is being referred to as blind, consider the following three references.

It was while in upper school at high school that my dad, in jest, remarked on something that he had been observing. He said whenever exam time came around I immersed myself more in church, scriptures, and piety. It was not deception of self and others, but rather an instinctive acknowledgement that I needed some serious help in attaining these milestones, which seemed so important to those who cared — plus, navigating arguably the most turbulent part of life, as a teen, meant even more pressure on top of that.

The task of leading a country, presumably, likewise, must be one which begs to hear something, anything from God; but, one has to be inclined to do so, and Prime Minister Andrew Holness seems 'handicapped' in this regard.

In an episode of the local comedy series The Ity and Fancy Cat Show, after being dipped in the baptismal water several times in a skit, Fancy Cat, the baptismal candidate, confessed to not “seeing Jesus” to Ity, the baptiser, who was growing increasingly frustrated with Fancy Cat's inability to “see Jesus”. We have seen Holness 'peeping' as a prayer was being read in honour of his September 3, 2020 General Election victory that same night at party headquarters, even with his security contingent present. We have seen that awkward gesture, and ridiculous facial expression to go with it, in him declaring that he “believes in God”. How about him trying to impress a round table of ministers of religion whom he hosted some time ago with his admission of having witnessed how the Church comprehensively transformed lives, with no mention of God's impact on his.

Finally, the adage which states that “God helps those who help themselves” is often misinterpreted and used to mislead others. Although, it is not found in the Holy Scriptures, Jesus did say of our Father in Heaven and us, “seek”, “ask” of Him and “knock”, and we shall “find” or be granted of our request and have “the door” opened. This is how we “help ourselves” with God, and this is how the prime minister shall be “unblended” , and not by taking note, under advice, or with some other kind of intellectualised rhetoric.

Our prime minister is quite good at 'catching' wisdom from lateral directions, but is ever 'dropping' the “true wisdom from above”.

Andre O Sheppy

Norwood, St James

