The PNP needs more women

Dear Editor,

Over the years the People's National Party (PNP) has failed to modify and enhance its message to the Jamaican people. It has lost touch with the average Jamaican citizen, and that was reflected in the recent election.

More and more Jamaicans are interested in results over promises. The old culture of catering to the common folk only when elections are near is starting to fade. Even the most vulnerable among us are starting to notice the tricks that some of these politicians play on minds of the people.

As time passes more women in this country are making positive changes in almost every field that this country has to offer. However, one field that women have constantly been under-represented in is politics. Over the years the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has shown not only interest in the concerns of young people, but also the concerns of women, who are as competent and sometimes more so than their male counterparts.

It should then serve as no surprise when the Jamaica Labour Party fielded 19 women, 14 of which won their seats. The PNP, on the other hand, only fielded 12 women.

In total, 18 seats were secured by women in the George William Gordon House, which means that the other four come from the PNP.

Women and youth in Jamaica are becoming more strident and influential in the political arena. The PNP failed in bringing fresh, new faces in their campaign, and as a result was punished. The way forward for the PNP is listening and catering to the concerns of the people.

If the problems of under-representation of women and youth are not addressed by 2024 then there will be no doubt in my mind that the results will be similar.

Damalio Powell

damalio101@gmail.com