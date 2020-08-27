The political football of Jamaican politics

Dear Editor,

It is interesting to note that both the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People's National Party (PNP), in their manifestos, continue to treat education as a political football.

While the PNP promised to remove the stigma of traditional vs non-traditional schools, they failed to address the lack of learning spaces at the secondary level. And the JLP, while promising to construct six STEM schools, failed to let us know if these six are added to the new secondary schools promised by former Minister of Education Senator Ruel Reid, who said, “The Government will be constructing 17 new schools across the island to provide adequate and comfortable infrastructure for students and teachers.” ( The Gleaner, February 5, 2019) What about the additional 10 primary schools promised by the former minister? Were these plans discarded with the departure of Reid? We continued in short-changing the nation by ignoring the much-needed 17 additional learning plants that would reduce the student-teacher ratio, especially in light of a post-COVID-19 learning environment that must be created.

The history of education and schools in Jamaica shows that it's the Church that has built the most schools on the island. In 1890 three deaconesses, under the leadership of Madeline Thomas of the Anglican Church, started at least 15 secondary schools for young women, including Cathedral High, which merged with Beckford and Smith to become St Jago High; and two which still exist as girls' schools, St Hugh's High School and St Hilda's in Brown's Town.

To date, both the PNP and JLP only make promises, forgetting that education is for the benefit of the nation and not a political handout. Whichever party that forms the next Administration will need to immediately address this shortage of learning space.

Dudley C McLean II

Mandeville, Manchester

dm15094@gmail.com