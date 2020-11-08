The solution we choose to ignore

When the war broke out between England and Nazi Germany in 1939, it was expected by all who accepted the obvious. The war was coming and England would have to fight in it.

Part of the preparation involved increasing the armed forces and measures were put in place to grow the army of Britain's career soldiers. Despite the Government's best efforts, they were only able to build the number to 897,000 fighting men. This was small compared to France, who got their numbers up to five million.

In April and September 1939, when it became clear that Britain's destruction was possible, the draft was introduced and the numbers grew by 1.5 million. This group joined the army as soldiers no different from the men who chose it as their career. They were not limited to washing pots or serving food. All soldiers were placed where their talents dictated. England and its allies won the war in 1945.

The United States knew the war was coming in 1940 and in preparation for it instituted a draft of men in September of that year. This as they realised that the numbers they had were insufficient to fight a war.

When they were attacked in 1940, they had prepared for this eventuality, but still had to draft more men again, as their armed forces seemed unable to combat the threat from Nazi Germany and the Empire of Japan.

I have cited the two countries that have exercised the most influence over Jamaican lives for hundreds of years. I have also selected the two countries that have the most Jamaican citizens domiciled within their borders. With this degree of co-existence, it is odd that we have not learnt from the actions of our most involved neighbours.

They are similar in relation to realising the use of their citizenry for combat in times of great danger.

Jamaica, at this point, with the greatest strategies and strategists, is still at a standstill in the battle for peace for our country. We are and have been at war with the gangs of this country since our political parties created them and moreso since those gangs became independent and are funded by drug dealers abroad and extortion rackets locally.

The size of our armed forces cannot even properly occupy the active war zones, much less the inactive ones. This is a problem. The reason it is such an issue is that the gangs are the men on the ground in the communities with guns and in numbers.

Then they become the parasite, police and protector of those communities. That balance of power only changes when the legitimate armed forces occupy and become police and protector of said communities.

If this only occurs when there is war, then the primary person functioning as a control mechanism most of the time is a gangster.

Occupation of high-violence zones in the United States of America (USA) is common, with units parked there around the clock in peace and in times of conflict. It is well known that our country cannot afford a career police force of 35,000. So maybe it is time to grow the numbers not from men wanting a career in law enforcement, but rather from the citizens who want to be cops, but cannot commit to full-time singular employment in the force.

This is not abnormal in policing. Many police forces have an active auxiliary. Jamaica has an established system of auxiliary policing going back centuries. In fact, I grew up amongst many of the front line legends, who were district constables. These included men like my father, Ronald McKay, Winston Fung, Yogi Fernandez and many others who represented a pivotal presence in policing in the 1970s and 1980s in Jamaica. This happened at a time some would call the worst of times. So, why did the practice end?

Well, some guy and his friends (God knows who) decided one day to discourage the participation of citizens who policed part-time by creating a minimum 40-hour week for district constables. The guy in question has likely never done a high-risk entry, been cross-examined by a defence attorney, or led a police division. He was likely a politician or civil servant, who, like most people in government, did not have a clue about policing or any form of law enforcement.

It seems that it may be time to re-energise this arm of the force. Applications for the district constabulary could fill a room. Create a 10-hour minimum that members would be required to work per week. This would allow for most of our talented and willing to participate.

Guess what. It gets better. We have a list of 25, 000 already vetted individuals. Yes, it is at this building we call the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA). Jamaica's licensed gun registration system is the best in the world. Why? Because it has every possible measure and procedure to vet applicants.

To me, if you are clean enough to be granted a permit to carry a tool capable of destruction, like a gun, then you are clean enough to serve in the police force. If you are not clean enough, you should not carry a gun.

Police work and duties are wide. There is something there for everyone – from the athlete to the academic. There will, of course, be people like myself and my present colleagues who have and will continue to work 40-hour weeks as district constables, because our circumstances allow us to do so.

However, with a 10-hour per week minimum, you could employ thousands more police officers at a minimum cost and they technically would always be on duty. They could do duties that are in keeping with their talents.

They should be mandated to be trained in policing and the area that attracts them and that they are best suited for, not given jobs that no one else wants. If we do that, the system will fail. They are not to be treated any differently from regular policemen or, again, the system will fail. I am not asking for the creation of a 'home guard', or any rubbish like that.

I speak of the expansion of the force under the present legal structure that covers police under The Constables (District) Act, not some other contortion the Parliament may create. I may sound paranoid but, remember, our Parliament created The Independent Commission of Investigations Act. I am still trying to figure out what the author was drinking.

My plan offers an immediate solution. The platform is there to select from. For the long term though, I want a Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Reserve that mimics the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Reserve. However, for now, this is the best solution. We are in trouble now. We need to move towards preventative policing by permanent occupation of the hot zones.

To embark on my suggestion regarding the district constabulary and its expansion, we first have to accept some facts:

– We have failed to protect out citizenry;

– The gangs are the enemy of the State, not dear misguided boys in need of counselling, but killers in need of a cage;

– No strategy that does not include at least doubling of numbers of our police force will work;

– The most important of all is that paupers' lives matter.

Every suggestion made is challenged because the bulk of the victims are still the poorest in our country. Had the victims been any other group, we would have a draft and martial law by now. Our society is just not angry enough at the continued slaughter of our poor. We are at war just like Israel, just like Colombia in the 1980s. These criminals are as much our enemies as a foreign army.

Our culture must become similar to Israel, where all men are police or soldiers, once they are not 'cruffs' or criminals. How much blood is needed for everyone to realise it is everyone's fight, not just career police officers.

Learn from our neighbours. We are at war and need to call on the most potent of our fighters – our citizens!

Feedback: drjasonamckay@gmail.com