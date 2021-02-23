The sting is in tail
Dear Editor,
The Jamaican cricket team, the Scorpions, seems to have been aptly named.
A scorpion is an unusual creature which features a venomous sting in its tail.
In the present series, after three woeful performances, in their fourth match against the Leeward Islands, the Jamaicans were again reduced to what seemed an untenable position until they were rescued by a fighting tail-end partnership which saw them winning against long odds.
In a most critical match five, they were again faced with a possible loss when they were reduced to a mere 87 for eight wickets after 29 overs. Again came the tail to the rescue, when the last two wickets produced 131 runs to show some respectability.
Facing a mere 218 to win, Barbados replied strongly, getting to 141 for two after 29 overs. But along came Joe in the form of Andre McCarthy, who produced a most remarkable spell at the tail to reap six for 19, including a hat-trick, to beat the Tridents by all of 51 runs, stung by the Scorpion's tail.
Ronald R Fagan
ronniefagan@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy