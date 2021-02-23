The sting is in tail

Dear Editor,

The Jamaican cricket team, the Scorpions, seems to have been aptly named.

A scorpion is an unusual creature which features a venomous sting in its tail.

In the present series, after three woeful performances, in their fourth match against the Leeward Islands, the Jamaicans were again reduced to what seemed an untenable position until they were rescued by a fighting tail-end partnership which saw them winning against long odds.

In a most critical match five, they were again faced with a possible loss when they were reduced to a mere 87 for eight wickets after 29 overs. Again came the tail to the rescue, when the last two wickets produced 131 runs to show some respectability.

Facing a mere 218 to win, Barbados replied strongly, getting to 141 for two after 29 overs. But along came Joe in the form of Andre McCarthy, who produced a most remarkable spell at the tail to reap six for 19, including a hat-trick, to beat the Tridents by all of 51 runs, stung by the Scorpion's tail.

Ronald R Fagan

ronniefagan@gmail.com