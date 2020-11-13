The Trump train has come to a halt!

Dear Editor,

When Donald Trump defied the odds and won the 2016 US elections many were stunned. Democrats accepted the defeat as difficult as it was and moved on. Since then, Trump has repeatedly shown who he is, as a person, as a leader. He has displayed dictatorial tendencies, lied constantly, and surrounds himself with loyalists, including his own adult children, with two appointed as the president's top advisors in the White House — unpaid, but with all the perks which includes access to top national security briefs.

Trump, by his own stature, is tall and big, he is superimposing, has a huge ego and a sharp tongue, which he uses to bully and intimidate. He tells people what they want to hear, even if untrue; they are gullible enough to believe, and this is how cults develop.

Trump has refused to concede losing the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden. His secretary of state has said that Trump is preparing to transition into a second term. Unbelievable and frightening!

He claims election fraud, but has provided no proof; some of his lawsuits about state elections have already been dismissed in the courts. If there was election fraud, why didn't the Democrats make huge gains in the House, including the Senate?

Trump's children continue to enable him, or maybe they are forced to do so. They, too, spread false rumours about the election. In one tweet, Eric, his son, tweeted for Minnesota “to get out and vote “ (a week after the elections). These people are living in an alternate universe; they've tasted power — or I should say super power — and every attempt is being made to cling to it.

Reality is the Trump train has finally stopped and it is time to disembark with baggage in tow; time to drift back into obscurity. The ride has been chaotic, divisive, and lacking in direction. People are tired of the nonsense and the train wreck, and the rest of the world is over it.

There are top priorities requiring urgent attention, the pandemic is taking a toll on lives and health and people's well-being. The economy is adversely affected. People are craving decency, integrity, and a sense of normality and hope. It makes no sense to assault democracy then try to hold the the entire country hostage for a loss which was all due to Trump's own failures and incompetence. As the prolific American writer Stephen King said recently in a tweet, “Concede, and get the hell out!”

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com