The Trumped America

Dear Editor,

There was a time when the USA was the place to be, many flocked there to live, work, study, and play. The US visa was a much-sought-after commodity. Since Donald Trump won the US presidency in 2016, so much has happened and the USA appears to be in a free fall, spiralling out of control.

Many who initially laughed at memes and other jokes are now genuinely concerned. The COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of leadership at the federal level has kept the USA at the forefront of international news, as it continues to lead the world in the number of cases and deaths.

Europe has banned American citizens from entering the region, citing public health risks and concerns. Canada's borders with the USA remain closed indefinitely. The Bahamas, a tourism mecca, recently made the unprecedented move to close its borders to the USA as well.

Meanwhile, hospitals in the USA in some states branded as hot spots continue to reach capacity. Deaths and hospitalisations are being reported in alarming numbers, with Florida reporting as many as 10,000 to 12,000 new cases in one day.

In the midst of all this Trump threatened to deport international students, as universities moved to online learning due to the pandemic; he felt they didn't need to be in the country. Lawsuits from various groups opposing this move were enough to get the Administration to withdraw its plans. Dreamers who came to the USA as children with parents remain anxious as their status and future remain uncertain. Racial tensions continue in the USA following the massive protests consequent to the barbaric death of George Floyd at the hands of the police, even as he screamed, “I can't breathe!” Other acts of police brutality, against visible minorities in particular, have been problematic for the country and its citizens. And the response from the Trump Administration to date has been anything but mediocre. The Administration's anti-immigration and hard-line nationalist policies continue to frighten many. America was once the country others turned to as an example and for global leadership, not so anymore.

Even before Trump was elected he displayed narcissist tendencies, layered with arrogance, bigotry and crudeness rarely seen in a leader of his stature. The next few months leading up to the November election in the USA should be interesting. What happens next is the big question. It has already been suggested that Trump might withdraw and not contest the election, as he currently trails behind the democratic contender by double digits. It is hoped that America, once so beautiful...land of the free, will eventually find its way and regain its lustre.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com