Dear Editor,

OK, US President Donald Trump and his warlords say “a very bad guy” has been neutralised; that they have done the world a favour for which it should be grateful.

But before the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani there was President Saddam Hussein, whom the US and its allies such as Britain overthrew in 2003 after falsely accusing him of having weapons of mass destruction which were primed to go off in 45 minutes.

Then, before the Iraqi invasion by US forces in 2001, the USA intervened in Afghanistan. That war is still in progress after 20 years. Recently, it has come to light that senior US officials failed to tell the truth to the American public about the war; but as it raged they painted an optimistic picture about how well it was progressing.

Since these series of American adventurisms in those Arab and Muslim countries countless millions of lives have been lost and ruined, and the ramifications of those ill-fated interferences are still being felt today all over the world.

So now in January 2020, with another unnecessary and avoidable war that seems likely between the USA and Iran, the USA is at it again.

But, sadly, as history shows, the cost of such an impending war between the USA and Iran will disproportionately affect the people of the Middle East and elsewhere. This potential war, as with so many previous actual ones which America has instigated, has been due to the hubris of a president and his men who have sacrificed truth, justice, and wisdom at the altar of capriciousness, pride, and ignorance.

George S Garwood

