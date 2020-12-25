The value of good news at the worst of times

Many Jamaicans remember Christmas 1988, as people battled to get their lives back together after the devastating Hurricane Gilbert of September that year.

But we dare to suggest that, even with the immense, widespread infrastructural damage and social dislocation caused by that storm, come Christmas of '88 there was plenty of light and hope ahead.

We dare say that, for Jamaicans, Christmas 2020 is proving more challenging by far.

Indeed, the novel coronavirus, which has killed in excess of 1.7 million people globally and 292 locally, has cast a pall so heavy, surely very few Jamaicans can recall worse times.

As indicated previously in this space, massive vaccination programmes being rolled out in the developed world have triggered hope, even if poor, marginalised countries like Jamaica will have to wait.

Yet, reports of new surges of virus infection and, in particular of new, more infectious variants rushing through populations in England and elsewhere have triggered increased anxiety and fear.

News that 20 people on a flight out of England to Jamaica on Monday evening tested positive for COVID-19 has obviously heightened fear and depression. Jamaicans will recall that, by Monday afternoon, the Government, like many others worldwide, had opted to temporarily ban flights from England as a result of uncertainties surrounding the variant.

Already burdened by economic hardships flowing from loss of jobs, salary cuts, etc; as well as curtailed education/training for children and young people, and severe limitations on social life, sport and recreation, many now find themselves having to maintain informal household bubbles this Christmas.

Social/physical distancing, minimal personal contact, mask-wearing and other such protocols, weigh heavy on the psyche.

It was bad enough not being able to visit or hug loved ones in the many months up to now, not being able to do so at Christmas — the time of giving, receiving, and the birth of the Christ child — amounts to mental and emotional torture for many people.

Now, more than ever, those best able to do so should play leadership roles in the family, community and workplace to ensure the well-being of those liable to fall prey to depression and feelings of hopelessness.

Finding positives, even in these gloomy times, should take priority. The news media must play its part.

Hence our applause at 'feel good' stories such as that of the Sandals Foundation, in partnership with the Sandals and Beaches family and US toy company Hasbro providing Christmas toys for thousands of children.

We can't argue with Ms Heidi Clarke of the Sandals Foundation who tells us that “Christmas is a magical time for children and this year should be no different...”

Nor can we ignore the gift of a home to Ms Sharon Roache, a 29-year-old mother who was abandoned as a child and left in the care of Maxfield Park Children's Home. Now, thanks to a partnership between private sector company Active Home Centre and the charity Food For the Poor, she has a home.

“Mi house tun up fi Christmas!” Ms Roache is reported as saying. We celebrate with her.

For the good of us all, let's keep those feel-good stories going.