The virtual Heroes' Day ceremony
Dear Editor,
On National Heroes' Day I have become accustomed to sitting through a long, winding ceremony.
This year, the virtual format was pleasant and interesting.
The placing of floral tributes at the shrines offered valuable historic insight. This was beautifully narrated by Fay Ellington. The park was in all its glory, beautifully manicured.
A parade of military and uniformed groups was well executed alongside the address from the governor general.
The investiture segment, again hosted by Ellington, beautifully attired, was masterfully produced. This was interspersed with top-quality performances.
Closing out, the response from Professor Orlando Patterson was deep, personal, soul-searching, and spirited.
Congratulations to the awardees and to the team for a job well done.
Andrea Dunk
andrea.d7774@gmail.com
