The voting numbers tell a story

Dear Editor,

Second term administrations in Jamaica always get an increased majority, except for 1949.

Also, only in 2011 and 2016 did Jamaica ever have one-term administrations.

Therefore, the likelihood of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) getting over 32 seats this upcoming general election is high.

Let's note:

In 1944 the JLP won 22 seats against the People's National Party's (PNP) five seats, and Independents got five seats.

In 1949 JLP won 17 seats, the PNP 13 seats, and Independents three seats.

In 1955, the PNP won 18 seats, the JLP 14 seats.

In 1959 the PNP 29 seats, the JLP 16 seats.

In 1962 the JLP won 26 seats, the PNP 19 seats.

In 1967 JLP won 33 seats, the PNP 20 seats.

For 1972, the PNP won 37 seats vs the JLP 16 seats.

In 1976 the PNP won 47 seats, the JLP 13 seats.

In 1980 the JLP won 51 seats, the PNP nine seats.

In 1983 JLP won 60 seats, the PNP never contested that election.

In 1989 the PNP won 45 seats, the JLP 15 seats.

For the 1993 General Election the PNP won 52 seats, the JLP eight seats.

The JLP, led by Andrew Holness, should aim to break Edward Seaga's record, or at least replace Michael Manley's in second place, with the largest number of votes.

Edward Seaga received 502,115 votes in 1980.

Michael Manley received 473,754 votes in 1989.

Portia Simpson Miller received 463,232 votes in 2011

Andrew Holness received 437,178 votes in 2016

Portia Simpson Miller received 433,629 votes in 2016.

The number of eligible voters for this election is 1,913,410; hence, Andrew Holness should be able to get over 475,000 votes no matter the spike in COVID-19 cases and pending heavy rainfall on election day.

Out of the 16 contested parliamentary elections only six times both major political parties broke the 40-seat barrier (See list below). Percentage-wise, it's always over six per cent.

Most polls have Prime Minister Andrew Holness leading by over 15 per cent. Prime Minister Andrew Holness getting seven per cent of the votes will see him getting over 40 seats.

In 1976 Michael Manley won by 99,588 votes (13.6 per cent) and ended up winning 47 seats.

In 1980 Edward Seaga won by 152,051 votes (17.8 per cent) and ended up winning 51 seats.

In 1989 Michael Manley won by 111,165 votes (13.4 per cent) and ended up winning 45 seats.

In 1993 P J Patterson won by 137,420 votes (20.6 per cent) and ended up winning 52 seats.

In 1997 P J Patterson won by 132,418 votes (18.2 per cent) and 50 seats.

In 2011 Portia Simpson Miller won by 57,998 votes (6.6 per cent) and ended up winning 42 seats.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com