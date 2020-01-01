The world's young people will bring hope in 2020
Dear Editor,
From here at the United Nations, I join you in welcoming the new year.
We enter 2020 with uncertainty and insecurity all around. Persistent inequality and rising hatred. A warring world and a warming planet. And, climate change is not only a long-term problem but a clear and present danger.
We cannot afford to be the generation that fiddled while the planet burned.
But there is also hope.
This year, my new year's message is to the greatest source of that hope — the world's young people.
From climate action to gender equality to social justice and human rights, your generation is on the front lines and in the headlines.
I am inspired by your passion and determination. You are rightly demanding a role in shaping the future.
I am with you. The United Nations stands with you — and belongs to you.
The year 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. We are launching a Decade of Action for the sustainable development goals, our blueprint for a fair globalisation.
This year the world needs young people to keep speaking out. Keep thinking big. Keep pushing boundaries. And to keep up the pressure.
I wish you peace and happiness in 2020.
António Guterres
Secretary General
United Nations
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy