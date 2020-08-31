There'll be no relief for the new Gov't

Available evidence suggests the deadly novel coronavirus is now accelerating its run through the Jamaican population.

Hundreds of cases have been recorded over recent days. As of Saturday night, the number of people to have been infected by the virus since March was 2,113. Of that number, 890 have recovered, and 20 have died.

Alarmingly, the health care sector is under great and ever-increasing stress.

As with other countries worldwide, Jamaica's economy is taking a beating.

Thankfully, it would appear relevant stakeholders are agreed that life-giving tourism — limited in scope though it currently is — has to be sustained by whatever means.

Among the things Jamaicans do not know is how bad the health crisis is going to get before it gets better.

Clearly, optimism earlier in the year that by the last quarter Jamaicans would start to see light was misplaced. We hope not, but it would appear this ongoing disaster could be with us for a long time.

In the circumstances, agriculture — absolutely crucial for food security — and other home-grown industries must be encouraged to the hilt. For who knows what's to happen next?

This is why — regardless of whether or not people agreed with the prime minister's decision to call the election now, and regardless of his motivation — relief that it is over with could very well be the dominant sentiment come Thursday night.

There will be no relief for the winning party, perhaps only a muted sense of triumph; and no honeymoon period. The incoming Government will be burdened like no other in the history of modern Jamaica.

The election promises by both sides, some bordering on pie in the sky, are likely to end up on the back burner as Jamaica's leaders battle to deal with the consequences of the pandemic as well as chronic, long-standing headaches, not least crime.

Yet, Jamaicans should take heart from the record in Government of our two political parties over the last eight years. That record suggests that whichever party wins will provide sober, considered leadership, and that the party in Opposition will be constructive, even when it finds it necessary to forcefully criticise.

We recall the victory of the People's National Party (PNP) under Mrs Portia Simpson Miller in December 2011. Back then a programme agreed by the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Government with the lender of last resort, the International Monetary Fund, had collapsed long prior to the election.

The new Government, with Finance Minister Dr Peter Phillips as the point man, not only negotiated a new IMF programme, they stayed the course, holding their nerve despite great hardships for the poorest among us.

In the process, the heavily indebted 'bang belly' economy was gradually stabilised.

By the time the JLP led by Mr Andrew Holness — which had admirably played its role for four years as the people's loyal Opposition — took over Government by the narrowest of margins in February 2016, a solid platform for sustained progress was in place.

The Holness Administration, to its credit, seamlessly stayed the macro-economic course set by their predecessors and, but for crime, we believe, would have been achieving “meaningful” economic growth at the time the pandemic struck.

The road ahead will be tough and there is much to fear from the unknown. But it is our duty to ensure that after Thursday's election the Government does what is right for Jamaica's survival.