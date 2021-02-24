There's no such thing as 100% secure data

Dear Editor,

I see everyone jumping around like chickens with their heads chopped off over the recent data breach. What one has to learn is that there is no such thing as totally secure data in which no one can get into it if they want. Once the data passes through the Internet there will always be the opportunity for someone to get a hold of it, and these so-call security companies should have told the Jamaican Government so.

Those who know the Internet and how it functions should know that there is no such thing as a safe Internet, because everything one does on there someone else knows; if no one knew there would be no way for one to find out this breach. And this is why some of these vulnerabilities can never be 100 per cent hack-proof.

There are companies that make a business out of creating new malware — the US Government's National Security Agency (NSA) and their Pentagon know much about this and people are skilful in these things. The Russians too.

The US stated that it has planted what it called alert-ware in other systems which should alert it when hackers are trying to hack its sites, but as sophisticated as the US is, its systems have been hacked and the hackers sit on their sites for eight months undetected.

So, we all must bear these things in mind. Technology is evolving, and as one person comes up with a new system there are others out there who are trying to beat that system.

The only secure data is the one that is kept in your head. Once you share it with someone others will likely get wind of it.

I am wondering if that breach was carried out by those who were trying to convince the Jamaican Government to give them the contract to manage, digitise, and secure the records. This, however, must be an eye-opener for the Government. The Administration should be a little more honest and let the people know that, as much as they will strive to keep their data safe, it does not always work out that way, so people can know what to expect, instead of selling something in which there is no real guarantee.

Robert Clarke

rclarke88@hotmail.com