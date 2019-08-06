These Christians and their unsupported views

Dear Editor,

There have been intensified attacks on babies in the womb. These attacks have been initiated by persons in academia, human rights advocates, gender rights advocates, and, interestingly, from a group of Christians. The position taken by these Christians is as puzzling as it is worrying. These Christians claim that it is morally permissible to terminate a child in the womb up to 12 weeks. According to these Christians, scripture gives no indication as to when personhood is granted to a child in the womb. No scriptures were cited in support of their claim. Nonetheless, the problem with their claim is that it is diametrically opposed to several biblical pronouncements which confirm that God grants personhood prior to the formation of the child in the womb and He sanctifies the child in the womb irrespective of the state of the child's development.

In Jeremiah 1:5 God emphatically declares that He knows us even before forming us in the womb. Clearly one cannot rationally claim to know a non-person. This statement by God could only mean that he assigns personhood prior to our development in the womb. Therefore, any investigation which seeks to determine when during the nine-month period in the womb personhood is assigned is nothing more than a futile and illogical undertaking. In the circumstances, it should not surprise us that in Luke 1:43 Jesus is addressed as Lord when Mary was not more than two weeks pregnant with Him. Also, in Luke 1:15, God enters into a union with John and fills him with His Spirit while he was still in the womb. It is beyond debate that God only enters into unions with people.

In the face of these scriptures, the irresistible conclusion is that the claim by these Christians is erroneous and is not of God. We are then left with a difficult but important question: What or who has truly informed the claim which is being made by these Christians?

Kwame Gordon

gordon_kwame@yahoo.com