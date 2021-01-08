This is America

Dear Editor,

On January 6, 2021 supporters of the 45th President of the United States of America Donald Trump descended on Washington, DC, in the middle of a pandemic, to protest the election results.

Many of these people, including the president himself, believe the election results to be fraudulent, despite having no proof. On the evening of January 6, as the US politicians were engaging in the certification of election results, protests turned into treason. These Trump supporters managed to 'overpower' police and gain access to the US Capitol building. The Capitol was evacuated, politicians taken to a safe place, and the building closed down.

As I, and many DC folk, know, on a regular day it is impossible to get on the same block as this building, let alone into it. We began to understand how it happened when videos surfaced of police taking pictures with and letting in these Trump supporters into the building. They vandalised the US Capitol, stole items, destroyed property, all while the police watched.

Things are bad in America; and what I'd like Jamaicans to know is they've always been this bad in America. We are just now seeing this. I won't pretend there aren't ills in Jamaica and, as an immigrant to the US myself, I'll refrain from asking ill-informed questions like, “Why would Jamaicans want to migrate?”

What I'd like Jamaicans to understand is that, while the “money nuff” — given you work a 9-5 with a working lunch and have a side hustle too — it's not all sunny skies in America, especially for black people.

This summer I engaged in a protest in America to assert that Black Lives Matter, two blocks away from the White House, and was pepper-sprayed hours before curfew so the president could take a picture holding a Bible in front of a church. The differences between the protests of this summer and the riot on the January 6 are striking.

We are now seeing what Martin Luther King Jr called the other America; the America so many minorities have known for a long time. Let no one convince you that, this isn't America, because it has been, currently is, and will unfortunately remain just so.

My hope is to return home after finishing my master's degree to join the Jamaican foreign service and lend my skills to the betterment of Jamaica, because I've seen the other options in this world and, frankly, “No weh nuh nice like yaad.”

Paige Samuels

Carib-Optimist

School of International Service

American University

ps1628a@student.american.edu