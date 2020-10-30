Ticket the taxis who 'cut the line'
Dear Editor,
I am not a resident of Portmore, St Catherine, however on my few visits via the toll booth I have noticed the total indiscipline of the taxi drivers to and from Portmore.
I would suggest that the Transport Authority make it mandatory for all taxis that are licensed to operate within and to Portmore to have a valid T-Tag on their vehicles.
Apparently, the problem lies with these drivers not being willing to wait in line and try to cut in front of drivers waiting in line to enter the toll booth. This action will lead to unnecessary accidents and heated words, in addition to possible road rage that may even lead to death or injury.
There are no lines at the T-Tag booth and the taxis can enter and exit without any problems and these tags can quite easily be topped up via the Highway 2000 website https://h2k-jio.com/h2k/ articles/63-on-line-top-up.
I have noted that the Government is moving to a digital ticketing system and they should install closed-circuit television cameras at the entry point on the toll booth to capture and photograph the licence number of each and every taxi “cutting the line” and issue traffic tickets to these drivers via the registered address on the motor vehicle registration. If the drivers are not the owner of these cars the tickets would have to paid by the owners and then deducted from the earnings of each drivers.
“He who feels it knows it,” in their pockets.
The database of all outstanding tickets should be easily accessible via Tax Administration Jamaica and the Transport Authority, so that the vehicles registration cannot be renewed, and the police database can be updated at the same time to allow them to stop and arrest these drivers.
Action needs to be taken now and not later.
Concerned Driver
