Time for Peter Phillips to retire?

Dear Editor,

It has become quite clear to me that there is a discussion which People's National Party's (PNP) supporters need to have among themselves, instead of the feigned conversation regarding Peter Bunting's challenge for the leadership of the party.

To my knowledge, there is no automatic promotion of any executive into the PNP's leadership chair. That generally comes on the heels of the operation of a democratic exercise at which the party's delegates vote from among a selection of candidates at the annual conference if a leadership poll is to be held.

What makes the situation comical and hypocritical is the fact that Dr Peter Phillips had challenged unsuccessfully for the party's leadership not once, but twice. The first challenge was in 2006 to replace P J Patterson and the second was a direct challenge to Portia Simpson Miller in 2008.

Following the party's election loss in February 2016, and the ensuing political infighting, Phillips finally ascended as party leader in March 2017 after Simpson Miller decided not to seek re-election. Phillips thus became the Leader of the Opposition, a role that he has performed with unflattering and indistinct qualities.

Whether the supporters like it or not, the record will show that Phillips, despite his proven technical competence, does not have the people skills necessary to lead the PNP. His record of losses against Holness to date provides the proverbial “writing on the wall” for the PNP electorally, and, unless the party has a love affair with being in Opposition, Phillips should be looking towards retirement.

The days of bequeathed party leadership and, by extension, prime minister-ship, are long gone.

The JLP has since evolved into a better and more united political organisation (even with its litany of scandals) and Holness, from all reports, commands a gargantuan and unassailable lead over Phillips as a political leader.

In my opinion, it is time for culling and rebuilding within the PNP. This rubbish contest is not only bringing out the worst among the party supporters, but it has exposed Phillips's slip as well.

He is coming across now as narrow-minded and selfish, and his reported mention recently that had Bunting been more helpful to Crawford in the Portland Eastern polls the PNP would have won is utterly false and dangerously divisive. I found his utterance immediately following the launch of the 'Rise United' campaign, two Sundays ago, to be way beyond the pale when he suggested further that had Bunting forwarded some of the funds he had used for this launch to Crawford's failed Portland campaign the results may have been different. Such comments, to my mind, are unfortunate and only seek to set up party members not only against each other as supporters, but also against Bunting.

Finally, the recent 'walkout', or not, of the Parliament on Bunting, despite the valiant attempts at spinning it, is instructive, too, that the lines are clearly drawn and it is the voters who will reap the coming whirlwind that this division has created.

Jamaican politics has shifted and it appears that the PNP has still not received the notice of change. What Phillips is providing is not the kind of leadership that the PNP needs at this time.

Richard Hugh Blackford

Lauderhill, Florida, USA

richardhblackford@gmail.com