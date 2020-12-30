Time to forgive, honour Lawrence Rowe

Dear Editor,

I am of the opinion that the Government of Jamaica, the sporting fraternity, and the public at large should jointly move to publicly pardon cricket great Lawrence Rowe at this time. Enough is enough!

This former marquee cricketer, arguably one of the most gifted, classic batsmen to have played the game, has paid and is still paying a heavy price over the years, having been literally outcast from the world of sports and other segments of the wider society, for that moment — some would say a moment of indiscretion — in being a member of the West Indies team on that historic, infamous cricket (rebel) tour of South Africa during the Apartheid era.

Although the ban imposed by the West Indies Cricket Board was subsequently lifted, there has been no real compassion extended to this exceptional sports personality; one who has contributed so much to the development of the psyche and confidence of our people by his exceptional exploits in the game of cricket.

His world record of being the only batsman to have scored a double century and a century in his first Test still stands — a double in the first and a single in the second innings.

Lawrence Rowe is among an elite group of cricketers who have scored over 300 runs in a single innings; and to think that feat was accomplished right here in Jamaica at our own Sabina Park/.

Just imagine the pride and glory that was brought to bear on a very young national then. Its impact extended to the productivity of the people, as the whole workforce was inspired.

Lawrence George Rowe is a standard-bearer for our sporting achievements. He has placed the bar at a very high level with his astonishing performances. It is full time we forgive this outstanding son of our soil. Let's bring him in from the cold.

As a people, we Jamaicans often pride ourselves in being God-fearing. This stance, however, of unforgiveness and endless isolation is quite contradictory. It certainly must be a blot on our conscience.

We must not fail to publicly reprieve and honour this outstanding Jamaican while he is still with us in the flesh.

I beseech that we move to officially honour this outstanding son of our soil in the appropriate manner.

Dalgalish Henry

