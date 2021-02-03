Time to get professional help for the JCF

Dear Editor,

Some years ago, while Robert Montague was minister of national security, I told him at a town hall meeting in St Elizabeth that the policy of recruiting help from civilised countries like the United Kingdom in the recruiting of their officers needed to be scrapped.

I made the point, and it was ignored, but I will renew it in light of the recent surge in murders across the country.

I told him then that, instead of recruiting help from those civilised countries whose police forces have never encountered the sort of barbarity that our police encounter daily, the Government should look to places like Israel, Columbia, and maybe as far afield as Sri Lanka. All three countries have one thing in common — they are well experienced in dealing with home-grown terrorists, just like what we have.

Mossad (the national intelligence agency of Israel) should be the place we turn to first to get help on how to combat the sort of barbarians we have out here. They are well suited, as they have experience in this area having dealt with, and are still dealing with, the Hamas barbarians in the Gaza Strip. Columbia and Sri Lanka fought the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia—People's Army (FARC) and the Tamil Tiger Rebels for generations and has brought them to heel. Those are the sort of experienced people we need to help the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

We must stop fooling ourselves into believing we are living in a civilised society. We are not. Jamaica has evolved over the decades into a barbarous country, and the sooner we accept that and enact measures to deal with the barbarity, the better.

Our training schools for police at this time are woefully inadequate to deal with this level of barbarity, and so we need experienced people who know how to deal with it to come here to help. The JCF is out of its depths. It needs help.

No matter how many new vehicles the State buys, or how many police station it fixes up, that will not halt or even slow the level of murders across this nation. We need help from outside to deal with the barbarians in the here and now while we do those things.

And a word to the Church: You saw what happened last Sunday in Trelawny? A woman was shot dead in the middle of a church service. Let that be a warning to you all, that not because you are shouting Jesus at the top of your lungs it is going to protect you from these barbarians. So, now, while you all are hopping about like mad ants over abortion, you should realise that all of that is a sideshow. We have bigger fish to fry. Much bigger fish.

Fabian Lewis

