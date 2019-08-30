Today is International Day of the Disappeared

Dear Editor,

Every year human rights defenders disappear without a trace across Africa, often no accountability of investigation is ensured.

African State security forces continue to systematically practise enforced disappearances in Africa, particularly in Zimbabwe.

As a human rights activist I believe this crime against humanity should be abolished and the perpetrators brought to book.

Since Itai Dzamara disappeared Zimbabweans have been calling for an investigation to be made, but nothing has been done. The international voice should call on the Government of Zimbabwe to conduct a credible investigation into his disappearance and to ensure accountability.

The recent abductions and torture of prominent activists or critics of the Government should be stopped as we mark, today, the International Day of the Disappeared, known and unknown.

Sipho Ndlovu

Greenford, London, UK

siphohobane@gmail.co m