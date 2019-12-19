Toni-Ann's win has restored our pride

Dear Editor,

Please permit me to extend heartiest congratulations to Toni-Ann Singh, the new Miss World, who recently expanded Jamaica's fame abroad, not just in the eyes of Jamaicans. She so graciously reminded the world that we are little, but tallawah.

Jamaica, by and large, is seen in the eyes of our global society as the true 'Caribbean Pearl', and as a formidable and favourable contender in all spheres of life. We do not only excel in sports, culinary arts, various diverse cuisines, pulchritude beaches, scenic beauty, but in natural beauty and raw, deep-rooted talents.

It behoves us, then, as a people of class and greatness, to protect the integrity of our legacy. We must keep in sharp focus what opportunities there are outside of Jamaica awaiting others of us to unearth and explore.

So, with the whole world's eyes watching us, let us show a little pride and stop the wanton, foolish killing of our brothers and sisters that could make us proud in one way or another.

I urge our bright, shining stars, in the personage of our young Jamaicans, to begin to focus on the myriad opportunities awaiting them, and not to be influenced by dons and criminal elements and rude music that depletes the morality of our nation. We must hold firm to the positive things that will continue to make us proud as a people.

Our Miss World, Toni-Ann, has given much hope, pride, self-esteem, and awakened opportunity to our young women and, by extension, our young men, to go forward with confidence, dignity and pride.

I want to also encourage our young ladies to be mindful of the fact that a baby is not a toy in their pursuit for greatness. Make education the first opportunity of escaping poverty and a means of achieving financial freedom. I urge both young men and women to plant their career firmly upon God and to focus on those positive qualities that will bring them sure and firm success in their personal development.

Thanks to Toni-Ann for reaffirming into the minds of our young people the reality that they can accomplish whatever they aspire to become and can champion their own path to greatness if they keep focused on their personal development. Big up to Toni-Ann, our Miss World for 2019. Continue to make us proud as an ambassador to the world. St. Thomas hails you as their own treasure.

Alrick Davis, JP

