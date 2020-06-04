Too much, too often, too long

Dear Editor,

Even US President Donald Trump seems shaken by the murder of George Floyd. He said, he “saw it and it doesn't look good”, that “he didn't like it”, so he is asking his agencies — FBI and Justice Department — to look into the incident.

But maybe, this cop with his knee on Floyd's neck and his accomplices who stood by calmly watching the black man die, took Trump's words to heart when he said to a gathering of cops in Long Island, New York, on July 28, 2017, that they should rough people up more during arrests. Trump said: “Please, don't be too nice.” (Admittedly, he was talking about MS-13 gang members).

However, since Trump's encouragement to cops to rough up those being arrested, cops have been doing some pretty nasty things to blacks, and hardly have they been held accountable for their Gestapo-style tactics.

That cop, Derek Chauvinto, appeared to relish the moments he knelt on the black man's neck; there was never a look of concern for the life beneath his weight.

The angry crowds there in Minneapolis that started burning and looting remind me of the Los Angeles riots of 1992, when LA exploded following the acquittal of four white policemen charged with severely beating Rodney King, an African American, the year before.

Now, it's not normally good for people to riot, but often they are left with little choice; and, sadly, it's only by their violent and destructive actions that they get their voices heard. Hopefully, they will get some kind of remedy for a wicked and unjust act committed against them as a people.

Now, these irate rioters — although they may be reviled by those of us who have not had to endure or experience the mad-dog attacks of the stormtroopers that call themselves policemen — are making it known to America, and to the world, that the days of lynching black men are over; that this kind of racist attack by the police will no longer be tolerated; and, that if fundamental changes are not made in the way that cops interact with black people, then there will no peace. There will be consequences for everyone.

George S Garwood

