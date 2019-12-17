Towards a more just, equitable society

We note news that Jamaica is considered in the 'high human development category' having moved up from 97 to 96 of 189 countries in the United Nations 2019 Human Development Index Report.

We are told that the report, published annually by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is the “globally accepted standard for measuring and assessing development progress and is a valued tool for national planning”.

Measurements include life expectancy, mean years of and expected years of schooling, and standard of living reflected by gross national income per capita.

According to the report, these key measurements are all moving in the right direction.

However, there are cautionary words from UNDP Programmes Specialist Mr Richard Kelly. Jamaica's progress still falls below the average for countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, he tells us.

Said he: “We (Jamaica) need to go beyond the numbers. We are high, we are growing, we are improving, but we have a lot of work to do.”

We are struck by remarks attributed to the UNDP's Resident Representative Ms Denise Antonio that the focus of the report has shifted beyond measuring basic information to assessing inequalities in human development.

She tells us that, “Even when the numbers appear to be positive, more and more we are witnessing a rise in discontentment around the globe as people perceive a heightened level of unfairness in their societies and, more than often, the root cause is inequality. The depth of this inequality must be assessed beyond basic data that traditionally informs our policies...”

Ms Antonio implored Government, development partners, non-governmental organisations, private sector, and citizens “to look beyond the income, beyond averages, and beyond today...”

Let's not fool ourselves. Inequality in Jamaica is a huge problem, as is the case in many other countries, not least those with a history of slavery and colonial domination.

It's readily accepted that keen attention to providing quality education for all children is the best way to fast-track the push towards a more equitable society.

Yet, truth be told, deeply embedded inequities in the Jamaican school system itself are driving the social and economic divide.

The continuation of the vexing shift system in schools, more than 40 years after it was first introduced as a “temporary” measure pending the build out of classroom space, underlines the point.

Let's be clear, the children of better-off Jamaicans do not go to shift schools.

Minister with responsibility for education Mr Karl Samuda has given a costing of $14 billion to remove the remaining 30-odd schools from the two-shift system to normal, recommended school hours.

He is reported as suggesting steps will be taken to “accelerate the pace by being less elaborate with our structures [for the schools], because in the final analysis our objective is to put children in front of a teacher who will teach them and will improve their educational capacity”.

Of course, there is more to it than that. All schools, those coming off shift included, should be properly resourced and equipped to ensure a fighting chance for students in an increasingly challenging world.

It's full time to fix the education system as part of that drive to a more just, equitable society.